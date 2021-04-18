News from HT: Kejriwal sends SOS to PM, asks for more Covid-19 beds, oxygen and all the latest news





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions of the day at 9 p.m. Find out about the latest news and other current affairs updates from the Hindustan Times. Need your help: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi amid Covid crisis Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to call for better oxygen and bed supplies for Covid-19 patients in the capital. Read more Manmohan Singh writes to PM Modi and makes suggestions on Covid-19 vaccination Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) on Sunday, where he raised the issue of vaccination. Read more Delhi government asks railways to provide Covid-Care coaches at 2 stations The Delhi government wrote to Indian Railways on Sunday asking for its support in organizing beds for patients at Anand Vihar and Shakur Basti stations to deal with the massive outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the nation’s capital. Read more India’s daily Covid-19 positivity rate doubles from 8% to 16.69% in 12 days Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to spread rapidly across India. The country is setting records in terms of increasing the number of cases in one day. Read more IPL 2021: KKR’s Rahul Tripathi takes stunning backhand to sack Virat Kohli WATCH Virat Kohli’s quest to reach 6,000 IPL races should wait, thanks to some incredible work from Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rahul Tripathi during IPL 2021 Game 10 in Chennai on Sunday. Read more Fatima Sana Shaikh channels her character Ajeeb Daastaans in 18.5 km saree Fatima Sana Shaikh is banking on the success of her film Majnu, which is part of the multi-story film, Ajeeb Daastaans, and the famous Dangal actor has posted on the many positive reviews that her character, Lipakshi, has received. Read more Recipe: Add a mouth-watering vegan twist with this spicy garlic tofu Made from condensed soy milk and then pressed the resulting curd into blocks in a process similar to cheese making, tofu is a silky smooth food that can be whipped in different ways to please your taste buds. Read more Prachi Desai shares her casting experience, says it was a great movie and director called her even after he said no Prachi Desai said she was asked for sexual favors to be cast in a big movie, but she refused to give in. She added that the director had called her, even after declining the offer, and she reiterated her position. Read more Watch: Nail-biting video shows large dog rescuing small dog from pool If rescue stories, where dogs stuck in a sticky place are saved by humans, leaves you with teary eyes with happiness, then this video of a bigger dog saving his dog brother can instantly melt your heart. Read more

