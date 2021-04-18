TV License Alert: How to Report SMS and Email Scams When Boris Johnson Urged to Take Action | Personal Finances | Finance





TV licensing rules require people to have one if they watch or record programs on a TV, computer, or other device as they are broadcast. In addition, the license will be required if a person downloads or watches BBC programs on iPlayer or on-demand services.

The TV licensing organization will occasionally contact customers under specific circumstances and unfortunately a warning has been issued to scammers trying to take advantage of it. On April 7, TV Licensing issued the following warning: “If you are never sure about a communication you have received from TV Licensing, it is always best to ask someone – maybe a friend, a family member or for further assistance please visit http://tvl.co.uk/scam. STOP CHECK ASK “. Fortunately, TV licenses provide advice on the main giveaways of email and text scams. READ MORE: What happens to my state pension when I die? Does my partner have mine?

Consumers should pay attention to the following: “Scammers often hide the real email address they are using, verify the email address. On your device, select the sender’s name (or email address) to view the email address. – real email.

“Scam emails often tell you that you need to make an urgent payment. We only send an email to customers if they’ve missed one. You can log into your account to verify.

“They often say you can get a refund or a cheaper license. We never will unless you’ve contacted us about a refund and we get back to you.

“Fraudulent emails may display a fake license number. Your license number is on letters we send you, or search your inbox for emails from ‘[email protected]’ ( or ‘[email protected]’).

“We will not ask you for: your mother’s maiden name, date of birth (unless you are over 74 and request a free TV license), your card details to make a missed payment UNTIL what you sign in with your license number, name and zip code.

“[For texts] We will never: send you a text message telling you that you are entitled to a refund, ask you to set up a payment plan or provide your bank details via text message, ask you to enter personal information on our website until ‘that you have successfully logged in to your license “ DON’T MISS:

TV licenses went on to explain how email and text scams can be reported. Email scams and / or suspicious messages can be sent to [email protected] and they will then be investigated. For texts, screenshots of questionable messages should be taken and sent to [email protected] tvlicensing.co.uk also offers detailed advice on phone and mail scams.

Boris Johnson has recently been called upon to take action against scams in general as more issues arise almost every week. Quilter, the wealth manager, wrote to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Digital and Culture in mid-April to demand that investments and other financial scams be included in the scope of the upcoming bill on the online security. Quilter said he has seen firsthand how easily crooks can pose as regulated financial services firms to promote fraudulent search engine ads, and believes the government should answer calls. many consumer groups, trade associations and MPs to include bill scams. This is an important area to cover as Action Fraud and the FCA have shown that financial scams cost UK savers millions.

Paul Feeney, CEO of Quilter, commented: “The way people search for investment opportunities is changing, with more and more people going online and on social media to find out where invest their money. “But Internet regulation is not yet fit for the 21st century, and consumers are paying the price. “Consumers need better protection against scams, and the government can achieve this by including scams in the online security bill so that tech companies have a legal responsibility to ensure that their users don’t. are not exposed to financial damage. “Search engines have their cake and eat it by taking money to host ads from both the regulator and the scammers themselves. Something needs to change to end this ridiculous situation, and the Online Safety Bill is the perfect time to take decisive action. “







