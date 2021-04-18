There are 2 new ministries, Sri Mulyani’s men make sure not to add 2021 expenses





DRAWING. Indonesia’s advanced cabinet reshuffle

Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said this month that he would create two new ministries, namely the Ministry of Investment and the joint ministry between the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) and the ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek). However, this plan will certainly not increase government spending. The Director General (Dirjen) of the Budget of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu), Isa Rachmatawarta, said that although there are two new ministries, the state expenditure situation will change this year, namely 2,750 billion rupees. However, in the details of the ministry / institution spending (K / L) there will be a change because the program will move, Isa told Kontan.co.id on Friday (4/4). Meanwhile, K / L spending in the 2021 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) stands at IDR 1032 trillion. From this figure, the budget ceiling of the Ministry of Education and Culture for 2021 is IDR 81.5 trillion. Then the expenditure allocation of the Ministry of Research and Technology amounts to 2.69 billion rupees. Finally, the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM), which will be converted into the Ministry of Investment, will this year receive a budget of around IDR 600 billion. The executive director of the Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (Indef), Tauhid Ahmad, said that although they did not change the order of state spending, the two new ministries would not be effective in carrying out their duties this year. This is because it takes time to reallocate the budget and reorganize the old K / L form. Read also: News of cabinet reshuffle heats up, that was KSP comment The 2022 APBN will be mixed, the budget will be even bigger. The Ministry of Education and Technology and the Ministry of Research and Technology combined will not rationalize the budget, as the structure and programs will increase. Meanwhile, BKPM, which is promoted to the Investment Ministry because it has increased its authority, generally does the spending, Tauhid told Kontan.co.id on Sunday (4/18). Tauhid said that in the future, even if it becomes an additional burden on the state budget, the two ministries can work optimally. On the economic front in particular, the Ministry of Investment must be really able to make investments to revive economic growth, without limiting itself to regulating the business climate. Even though the government has not disclosed the duties and authorities of the Ministry of Investment, Tauhid hopes that the execution of investment policies can be carried out immediately without complicated agreements with other ministries / agencies. Tauhid hopes that the Ministry of Investment can increase the realization of investments in the future. According to him, the investment value target of Rp 900 trillion this year should be added. In more detail, the investment objective of the ministry of Bappenas must be revised. If (the goal) increases, it doesn’t double, so yes, what difference does it make to become a ministry, Tauhid said. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Yusuf Imam Santoso

Editor: Yudho Winarto

