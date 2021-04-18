Deadly hugs. If between Biden and Putin there is Xi Jinping

The risk of a strategy of maximum pressure against Moscow to bring Russia closer to China. The embrace with Beijing can have unintended consequences, even on Europe. What remains in the balance, with Germany in the lead. The analysis of Salvatore Santangelo, analyst and essayist, soon in bookstores with “Contro la resilienza” (Castelvecchi)

In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about the New Cold War. Personally, by evaluating the hypothesis of an open conflict (which this time would find it difficult to remain limited) at the eastern border, centered on the Black Sea, I believe that slogan (as well as the theory of the clash of civilizations) is nothing more than a set of mobilizing slogans of the West, the expression of a mechanistic strategic vision whose main effect is to bring Russia and China even closer together.

The only real objective it could possibly achieve would be a slowdown in energy integration between Berlin and Moscow, illustrated by the doubling of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which at full capacity should have a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year. It is a project which after the crisis in Ukraine and the occupation of Crimea acquires an even more political value: a powerful tool of pressure towards Kiev (but also a questioning of the current energy balances of Europe).

If it came one step away from open confrontation, it would be difficult for Germany to maintain the ambiguous stance that has characterized its strategy towards Russia and China for at least the last twenty years.

A short-term goal, however, compared to the risk of a new war at the gates of Europe, or at least a poisoning of international relations, a serious setback from globalization and the creation of a bloc. monolithic in which the interests of Russia are united, Iran and China: a bloc so strong that it can also attract the Turkic space and other peripheral realities of the Eurasian continent.

Today, especially in the United States and countries in Eastern Europe, it is easy to portray Putin’s Russia as an aggressive and revengeful nation. This is unlike the years of WWII when the Stalindian USSR made a fundamental contribution to victory over Nazism.

Current fears are in many ways unfounded and exaggerated and, on the contrary, ignore the fact that NATO’s eastern enlargement has in fact not only gone beyond the Warsaw Pact area of ​​influence, but the same previous borders of the Soviet Pact. Union, with all that follows.

In particular, the attitude of certain Scandinavian countries which have completely abandoned their traditional neutralism is surprising. We are thinking of Sweden and Finland. It is true that in the past (more distant for Sweden, more recent for Finland) the two fought against Russia but until a few years ago, it was unthinkable that this historical heritage had the capacity to condition their attitude. current.

The paradox of Russia persists in a weak economy and a consequent military force, even doomed to grow, just like the German dynamism which also evolves on a contradictory trajectory: the main remaining contradiction lies precisely in the relationship between Berlin and the countries of ‘Eastern Europe . Germany for its part does not want to stop its expansion towards the East and in this sense it played a fundamental role in determining the enlargement desired by Prodi (and in fact inspired, as we recallGiuseppe SaccoeSergio romano by the British Conservatives in an anti-Europeanist key).

Today, the countries of New Europe are part of the value chain of the German production system but are hostile to Moscow, hence Berlin’s difficulties in maintaining a balance between these two divergent geostrategic priorities.

Right now, and perhaps as a result of the short circuit that followed the difficult transition and the events of Capitol Hill, it seems to me that mixed signals are coming from Washington to implement a failed double containment strategy against from China and Russia.

In particular, towards the latter, Trump in open contrast with some of the apparatuses of theDeep statewho, by inertia, continued to have a Cold War posture had reached out to Putin (immediately in a hurry) by reviving the spirit of Elba, in memory of the historic meeting between American and Soviet troops on the banks of the German river in 1945, citing him as an example of how their countries could cooperate.

This approach could have had the reach ofping ponginaugurated by Nixon and Kissinger, decisive in the division of the Communist front, moving Beijing away from Moscow and thus marking the outcome of the confrontation.

Today, however, the Bidenian logic of market democracies versus autocracies intended to maintain the cohesion of the West could favor the relaunch of a double arc of crises (à la Brzezinski): one in the east of the Ukraine (to defuse Russia) and another in Mesopotamia (to derail). the land silk road).

The side effect, however, is that, as mentioned at the beginning, to bring Russia and China even closer together.

Against this risk, many authoritative voices are also heard in the United States: Kissinger himself (The risk that the world slips into a catastrophe comparable to the First World War), Robert kaplan (Why Russia is Hell’s Problem: America must try to keep Russia away from China and improve relations while maintaining deterrence), Foreign Affairs who not only dedicated the cover of his last issue to the American decline (Decline and fall) but entrusted an editorial with the eloquent title Crisis of Command the task of shedding light on the pernicious effect of the influence of the military-industrial complex on the lucidity of choices in the field of international politics.