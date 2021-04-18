Narendra Modi government failed to push Chinese back from Indian land, Congress says





New Delhi, April 18: Congress on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of “ceding” India’s strategic interests to China and “terribly compromising” national security, citing reports that China refused to withdraw its troops from the plains of China. Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang in the final round of Corps Commander-level talks took place on April 9.India and China Tensions remain high despite some setbacks: US intelligence report. “How does the Modi government plan to ensure the status quo ante like in April 2020? After the failure of military talks with China and the compromise of our territorial integrity, what plan does the Modi government have to resume? our territory to China? PM Modi must respond, ”party secretary general Ajay Maken asked in a statement.India is closely monitoring the deployment of Chinese air defense batteries near the LAC region in the Middle East of Ladakh. Even as India is currently “engaged in an internal battle of the worst kind in the fight against Covid-19 due to the apathy and poor preparation of the BJP government”, he said the Prime Minister has ” left the country vulnerable on another front by severely abandoning our interests on international borders “. Maken said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament on February 13 that “remaining sticking points, including the strategic plains of Depsang, will be considered in the next round of military talks,” but now China is “reconsidered and reportedly said” India should be happy with what she has accomplished “”. This is nothing but an attack on the territorial integrity of India, he said. Based on the statement made by the Defense Ministry, Congress posed several key questions to the Modi government, Maken said, “strongly highlighting the BJP’s ‘cover-up’ and its weak-kneed leadership that the India does not deserve “. . “Media reports now reveal that at Patrol Point 15 and Patrol Point-17A in Hot Springs and Gogra Post, the Chinese PLA is” largely inside Indian territory, “” he said. he says. Asking the government seven questions, Congress inquired as to why it had “abandoned the national interests of India and let down our armed forces”? (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on April 18, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle , connect to our website latestly.com).







