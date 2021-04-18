‘We’re creating a Donald Trump with Andrew Yang’: Eric Adams slams media for mayoral race coverage





Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams denounced his opponent to Mayor Andrew Yang on Sunday, saying media coverage of the former presidential candidate “created a Donald Trump” among the favorites.

Adams’ comments follow the publication of a Data for Progress poll in which Yang was found to have the highest approval rating, even when compared to other high profile candidates such as the Controller of Town Scott Stringer, former chair of the Civil Complaints Commission Maya Wiley or former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia.

All of them have worked in municipal administration for decades.

“We have a candidate that your media turned into a celebrity. I can’t open the newspaper Andrew Yang has gallstones, it’s a full page story… Andrew Yang had pizza, it’s a full page story, ”Adams said. “We are creating a Donald Trump with Andrew Yang. This is what the media did with Donald Trump. The same thing you’re complaining about, how was he elected? It was because you covered Donald Trump like he was doing a celebrity show and not running for President. The media are doing the same right now. “

That wasn’t all Adams had to say about Yang.

Ahead of these statements at a Sunday morning press conference outside Vulcan Hall in Brooklyn, Adams again criticized Yang for leaving town for New Paltz during the height of the COVID-19 crisis instead of staying with the people who were ‘he hopes to represent in the Democratic primary on June 22.

Jake Sporn, a campaign spokesperson for Yang, had few words for the former NYPD officer-turned-politician when he contacted amNewYork Metro: “Says former Republican Giuliani launching near-constant personal attacks across the media. “

A follow-up question from a reporter asked if Adams felt uncomfortable about the trajectory of the mayoral race as former CitiGroup executive Ray McGuire was due to receive approval from Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the powerful Queens County Democratic Party, later today. .

Adams brushed off the weight of that endorsement as a single congressman endorsing one of his opponents as he received backing from the Vulcan Society, Grand Council of Guardians, National Latino Peace Officers Association NY Charter.

According to Politico, the Data for Progress poll had Yang 13 points ahead of Adams at 26% and 13% respectively. Only Stringer, at 11%, and Wiley, at 10%, had double-digit support in the survey, with the exception of Adam and Yang.

