At 100 years old, the CPC remains committed to serving the people – Opinion

This year marks the 100e anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). When the party was founded in 1921, the CCP had only about 50 members, and the impoverished and weakened Chinese nation suffered bitterly from the bullying and invasion of foreign powers.

One hundred years later, in 2021, the CCP became the largest ruling party in the world with over 90 million members and led the Chinese people to achieve national independence, development and prosperity.

Why could all this happen? The answers would be many. Yet one of the most important is the CCP’s unusual relationship with the Chinese people. As Chairman Mao Zedong, one of the main founders of the CCP, figuratively shows, the party’s relationship with the people is akin to that of seeds and soil or fish and water. And CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping said, “Everything we do is for the people.”

The CCP represents the fundamental interests of the largest possible majority of the Chinese people. Over the past 100 years, generations of CCP members have bonded with the Chinese people and are committed to “wholeheartedly serving the people,” which is also the party’s founding mission.

This has become the inexhaustible source of motivation for the party to act and deliver, for example to gain national independence, to reform and open up, to bring COVID-19 under effective control and to ensure ultimate victory over poverty, to only cite a few. . A long-term survey conducted last year by the Harvard Kennedy School found improvement in the satisfaction of 1.4 billion Chinese people with the central government, an increase from 86.1% in 2003 to 93 , 1% in 2016. The result could well make any ruling party in the world proud.

However, the overwhelming support of the Chinese people contrasts, surprisingly but frequently, with the arbitrary vilification of the CCP by some Western politicians and media. Their inherent hostility to China makes them reluctant to recognize the rapid rise of a country that “is not like us”, a country that is different from the West in political system to ideology, and perhaps more. importantly, a country that is on the right track. be a close competitor to its peers, let alone a competitor who is highly expected to be stronger for the foreseeable future.

Yet the real CCP is by no means the ruling party as it has been demonized and distorted by these few politicians. It is made up of tens of millions of pragmatic party members who strive for the happiness of the Chinese people and the renewal of the Chinese nation as a “vanguard” as defined in the CCP Charter.

To get a clearer picture of what a true CPC member is, let me tell the extraordinary story of an ordinary CPC member.

This is Mao Xianglin, 62, born in a mountainous village in Chongqing, southwest China. Surrounded by 1,000-meter-high cliffs, his village was almost isolated from the outside and the villagers lived impoverished lives for generations.

Mao joined the CCP at age 33 and was appointed secretary of the village party branch five years later. Among the more than 500,000 administrative villages in China, each has its own party branch (grassroots party unit), which manages the affairs of the village with the self-governance units of the villagers.

Shortly after taking office as party leader, Mao made a proposal that surprised but inspired all of his fellow villagers, which was to carve a road on the cliff. He got the support of the whole community. Every step they took was a risk to their life. They hung on ropes from the cliff face and used explosives, hammers and drills to move forward.

To speed up construction, they usually slept in caves and didn’t go home for months. To ensure the safety of others, Mao was always the first to stoop to check for potential dangers. Seven years later, an 8 kilometer road winding around the cliffs was completed. People have given it a nice name, “road in the sky”.

Yet for Mao, building the road was the first step, and finding a path to prosperity was the second. Business development held the key. Agricultural experts were invited to the village for training, and the young people returned home to participate in the exploration.

The relentless efforts of Mao and his villagers have paid off. Citrus fruits, peaches and watermelons turned out to be appropriate and lucrative businesses, and rural tourism was believed to be a new source of wealth creation.

Mao’s village got rid of poverty once and for all in 2015, and the annual per capita income of the local population rose to an average of 13,000 RMB yuan (US $ 2,000) last year, 40 times more than ’20 years ago. This is how a CPC member does everything to serve his people.

Just as newly elected Secretary General Xi Jinping said when he first met the press at his new post in 2012, “Our mission is to fulfill people’s desire for a better life.” For the leader of the CCP and the country, no one values ​​more than the people.

As a key part of his work, combating poverty is a task to which Secretary-General Xi has devoted most of his energy. Since 2012, he has visited each of the 14 contiguous poor areas across China and more than 20 poor villages.

Today, faced with unprecedented uncertainties and changes in the world, the CCP remains determined to fulfill its mission of serving the people, leading them towards the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and working with other peoples from the rest. of the world towards greater progress for humanity.

***

The writer is Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to ASEAN.