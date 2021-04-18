Soon after the spread of COVID-19 around the world, the world saw how the disease hits the poorest and the richest indiscriminately.

Even the rich and famous – those who can usually hide from common life issues – couldn’t escape it. Tom Hanks fell ill. President Donald Trump has done it too. Just like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi is dead. Just like former Major League Baseball player Jay Johnstone.

“I think the pandemic has affected us all mentally in one way or another,” says Eduardo Greghi, managing director of Kusnacht Practice, a high-end mental health clinic in Zurich. “But I think senior executives with great responsibility have suffered, many seeking treatment for the pressures exerted by the virus.”

Greghi talks about the toll the pandemic has taken not only to the bodies of people like his clients – who have allegedly included celebrities and senior executives – in the posh clinic, but also to their minds.

The exclusive mental health therapy center offers treatment for a variety of conditions – alcoholism, anorexia, bulimia, depression, drug addiction, sex addiction – and promises treatment in a “five-star villa” on the shores of Lake Zurich.

Greghi won’t say much about visitors to Kusnatch – except that they include CEOs, entrepreneurs and other high profile businessmen. But the center would have dealt with heads of state and royalty. British and European tabloids have claimed that even the singer George michael was seen there. While the Kusnatch Center won’t say who it’s being treated or confirm any of those reports, it will say its cost: the price of a week on-site equals that of a new Porche 718-Cayman-GT4. (About a hundred thousand dollars or more.)

The street asked Greghi via email about how COVID has affected Kusnatch’s customer base and business. The exchange has been edited slightly for clarity.

The street: What is the profile of your typical client at Kusnacht?

The Greeks: I am not sure there is a typical client, as we provide many different services to clients of all ages and nationalities who come from all over the world to our practice. However, we see a lot of business people in very stressful positions looking for our services – CEOs, entrepreneurs, etc.

The street: During the pandemic, what changes, if any, have you noticed in the types of services that your customers were looking for? Has the pandemic in particular had a significant impact on the mental health of your clients?

The Greeks: … It is very clear that entrepreneurs – and their families – are under a lot (of) pressure. Especially if you are a small entrepreneur, you don’t have that much cash every time something like this happens globally; you are immediately the one who has to find a way out. You are therefore the first to be affected by distress, affected by doubt, by insecurity.

In my case at Kusnatch Practice, I was immediately faced with the worst situation you can have, which is that clients can’t come – or don’t have clients – due to lockouts and fear of everything. the world.

The street: How has the practice changed its offerings or approaches to help these customers?

The Greeks: The Kusnacht practice has developed a series of tailor-made programs to deal with specific issues raised by the pandemic. These include areas such as managerial stress, but we have also done a lot of work on youth programs. Young people have been severely affected by the pandemic and this has big long-term implications. A recent survey released by the UK children’s charity NSPCC found a disturbing increase in mental health problems among young people, with counseling sessions for eating and body image disorders that soar. … This is proof of a psychological pandemic that followed the virus. The Kusnacht firm is constantly developing new programs and technological and medical innovations to deal with these evolving problems.

The street: Do you expect these issues and changes to persist after the pandemic ends? Do you think conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder are becoming a lasting problem for many of your clients?

The Greeks: This psychological pandemic will be with us for many years to come. The lives of millions of people have been turned upside down by COVID-19, and anxiety and stress levels are at record levels. And the way people deal with these stresses has led to an increase in self-medication numbers, along with an increase in drug and alcohol abuse. In the United States, for example, the use of methamphetamine and fentanyl accelerated during the pandemic. … I anticipate that my team at Kusnacht Practice will treat people affected in different ways by the pandemic – and for many years to come.

The street: Have you seen customers see the world differently after the pandemic?

The Greeks: I think the pandemic has changed the way many see the world – after all, the planet and everyone on it has been undergoing a massive stress test for over a year now. For many, this highlighted their physical and mental health as well as the invaluable nature of family and friends and social contact. And there has been clarity for many on the importance of basic things like regular exercise, sleep, and good nutrition and the positive effects this can have on mental health.