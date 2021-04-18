Inviting 7 professional associations, Jokowi receives feedback on IKN





Jakarta, Gatra.com – President Joko Widodo invited the Indonesian Association of Engineers (PII) and six other professional associations to the State Palace. Several things have been communicated regarding the construction of a new national capital (IKN). Professional associations of experts present included the Indonesian Association of Engineers (PII), the Association of Indonesian Experts in City Design, the Indonesian Association of Landscape Architects, the Indonesian Association of Architects, the Indonesian Association of environmental experts and the Green Building Council Indonesia. The seven professional associations operating in the field of construction services were given the opportunity, one by one, to submit comments on the construction of the RIC. “The President listened carefully to all of the suggestions for consideration. Even the president invited these experts to participate in the seat of authority in the capital during its formation. They can at least provide recommendations on all matters relating to all development planning issues of the IKN, ”said PPN Minister / Bappenas Chief Suharso Monoarfa. The government promises to be open with all ideas and proposals which are conveyed well and constructively to build IKN. Since the built capital is a global city for all, it is natural that everyone has the same chance to participate in any idea, including ideas. As for PII President, Dr Ir Heru Dewanto, ST, MSc (Eng), compared the development of IKN from a white paper. Then, we have the opportunity to make the IKN the new standard of the capitals of the world to become a benchmark. Moreover, if managed correctly and professionally, a project of this magnitude could be an investment with a turnaround effect on the national economy after a pandemic. “The condition is that every action taken in relation to IKN must clearly consider its backward and forward links with the public and the national economy,” he said in a statement received. Gatra.com. Heru said that PII, as the seat of Indonesian engineers, made up of engineers from all engineering disciplines and all engineering fields with 23 professional bodies, is ready to support this great idea. This includes being prepared to ensure that the new center of government becomes a modern sector that is smart, efficient, comfortable, sustainable and reflects the identity of the nation. Heru suggested that the construction of the IKN be used as a platform for technological innovation produced by Indonesian engineers, one of which is the use of technology. 