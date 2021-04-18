PM Modi examines COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, emphasizes ‘test, monitor, treat’ strategy

Lucknow: Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised officials to follow the three Ts (Test, Track and Treat) mantra to defeat the second wave of coronavirus.

We defeated the Covid-19 pandemic last year by adhering to the Test, Track and Treat mantra. We will also defeat the second wave with this powerful and time-tested mantra, he advised Varanasi officials in a virtual meeting.

Praising the role of all those engaged in the fight against the coronavirus in Varanasi, the Prime Minister called on the authorities to increase the number of covid beds and to maintain the supply chain of medicines, life-saving medicines and oxygen in each Covid hospital in its parliamentary constituency.

Emphasizing to educate and make people follow gas ki doori, mask jaroori, “he asserted that the medical infrastructure created in Varanasi over the past six years has proved useful in the war against the coronavirus. Time, the same zeal is needed to make Kashi a world-class city, he urged.

He urged Kashi’s medical fraternity to take a humanitarian approach in treating Covid-positive patients in hospitals and to give equal attention to those who are isolated at home. He also ordered officials to step up the vaccination campaign to ensure that everyone over 45 is fully immunized.

He also polled officials about any laxity in the medical and health care field, as he received direct feedback from people and his representatives in his parliamentary constituency.

His trusted bureaucrat-turned-politician AK Sharma, who was also present at the virtual meeting, has been camping in Varanasi since the second wave hit the state to give direct comments to the PMO on Varanasi and other districts in the is from UP.