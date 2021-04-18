Donald Trump opposes September 11 as the date for withdrawal from Afghanistan and calls for an earlier exit





Former President Donald Trump opposed September 11 this year, a date set by President Joe Biden to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan, ending the country’s longest war.

“I wish Joe Biden didn’t use 9/11 as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan,” Trump said in a statement on Sunday.

The United States entered Afghanistan after the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001. US troops have remained in the country ever since and have posed a decision-making challenge to the Democratic and Republican administrations.

Trump, who has pleaded through his presidency to leave Afghanistan, cited “two reasons” why the historic date of 9/11 should not be used to mark the end of the conflict.

The first was that “we can and must leave sooner” because 19 years in Afghanistan is “too much and too much time”. The former Republican commander-in-chief went on to say he made “the early withdrawal possible by already removing a large chunk of our billions of dollars in equipment” and reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan to less than 2,000. against 16,000.

The second factor cited by Trump is that September 11 is “a very sad event” and that the “positive” time to bring troops home would take away from the “day of reflection.”

Trump concluded his statement by saying he had planned to step down by May 1 and suggested “we should keep this as close to this timeline as possible.”

Trump’s response comes after Biden announced on Wednesday that he would withdraw 2,500 U.S. armed forces from Afghanistan between May 1 and September 11, defying the 14-month period established in a February 2020 agreement signed by Trump, the allies. American NATO and the Taliban. The move is in fact an extension of the war by several months, with the Biden administration having raised the need for more time to ensure a safe and responsible withdrawal.

“We will reorganize our counterterrorism capabilities and the region’s substantial assets to prevent the re-emergence of a terrorist threat to our homeland on the horizon,” the president said. “We will hold the Taliban accountable for their commitment not to allow any terrorists to threaten the United States or its allies on Afghan soil.” The Afghan government has made this commitment to us as well, and we will focus our full attention on the threat we face today. “

Biden’s decision immediately met opposition, particularly from Republicans in addition to Trump.

“Apparently we need to help our adversaries celebrate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by wrapping the country and returning it straight to them,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Foreign terrorists will not leave the United States alone just because our politicians are tired of fighting against them. The president must explain to the American people how abandoning our partners and withdrawing from the Taliban will make America safer.

– Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 13, 2021

GOP Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina echoed McConnell’s sentiments, saying Biden’s choice to end America’s longest war will contribute to “instability.”

“We’re going to pull out of Afghanistan completely, make sure the Taliban takes care of Al Qaeda and ISIS, that’s insane,” Graham told Fox News opinion broadcaster Jeanine. Pirro, in an interview on Saturday. “I am really worried about the world under the Biden administration. They have no idea, in my opinion, of the threats we face at the border and abroad.”

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on Sunday saying: “I wish Joe Biden did not use September 11 as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan.” US President Joe Biden removes his mask to speak from the White House Treaty Room about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik-Pool / Getty Images

Biden reportedly rejected Pentagon requests to maintain a limited presence in Afghanistan, according to the New York Times, and also said there would be no conditions for departure. The war that claimed the lives of more than 2,400 Americans, 20,000 wounded soldiers and more than 13,000 airstrikes, would be completely over, with little progress in the region. For Biden, the decision was a question of either quitting entirely now or never quitting, and the new president was unwilling to rescind after years of pleading to leave the country.

“Nobody wants to say that we should be in Afghanistan forever, but they insist that now is not the right time to leave,” the president said on Wednesday. “So when will it be a good time to go? One more year? Two more years? Ten more years?”

He also said: “We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan in the hope of creating the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, pending a different outcome. am now the fourth US president to preside over a US troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass that responsibility to a fifth. “

Leaving Afghanistan on a pre-determined date is a signal to our allies there that they cannot trust or rely on us.

To abandon our allies and hand the country over to our enemies on September 11 is a devastating decision that could well cost additional American lives. pic.twitter.com/t8XC4WCfJm

– Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) April 16, 2021

For Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo), Biden’s attempt to interrupt the “cycle” of keeping US troops abroad is inadvertently “a huge propaganda victory” for terrorist organizations, including the Taliban and al-Qaeda, especially given his selection of 9/11 as the withdrawal date.

“Now I don’t know why the White House chose [Sept. 11], but I can tell you it’s a huge victory, a huge propaganda victory for the Taliban, for al-Qaeda, “she told reporters on Wednesday, according to The Hill.” The idea that the day they attacked us, are we going to mark that anniversary by withdrawing our forces? “

She also told reporters: “Any withdrawal of forces based on a political timetable … any withdrawal of forces that is not based on conditions on the ground puts American security at risk.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sec. State Antony Blinken defends the president. Biden’s pledge to withdraw his troops from Afghanistan: “We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago, and we went there because we were attacked on September 11 … we achieved the goals we set for ourselves. were fixed. ” https://t.co/SU8sA3lmXX pic.twitter.com/W9zp8moZQh

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) April 18, 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended Biden’s decision on Sunday morning at ABC News’ This Week, saying: “We will have the means to see if there is a resurgence, a reemergence of a terrorist threat coming from “Afghanistan. We will be able to see this in real time with time to act. And we will reposition our forces and assets to make sure we guard against a possible re-emergence.”

He added: “This is exactly why we are going to make sure that we have the right assets in place to see it coming, if it happens again, to see it and to be able to deal with it.”

But troop withdrawal does not mean the end of all threats, the Times reported. When Biden’s new CIA director William J. Burns presented the Senate Intelligence Committee with the annual threat assessment on Wednesday, he frankly said that Biden’s decision to step down would entail security costs. : “When the time comes for the US military to pull out, the ability of the US government to collect and respond to threats will diminish. It is simply a fact.”

Updated at 3:24 p.m. ET, with additional information.







