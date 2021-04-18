Coons and Cornyn float in bipartisan plan to adopt infrastructure package

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat, and John Cornyn, a Republican, said they were working on bipartisan legislation – including an infrastructure bill that would split the nearly $ 2 trillion package to rebuild roads and bridges and figuring out how to pay for upgrades later.

Coons, from Delaware, said the strategy would be to embrace the $ 800 billion basic infrastructure component through a 60-vote bipartisan effort, and then later resume the other initiatives in the package – including those of the US plan. for Biden Families, to be announced soon. – on an online party vote.

Asked about “Fox News Sunday” by host Chris Wallace What’s in this for Republicans He said the “bigger question” was “what is in our country and what is there- Does it matter to the people we represent in our states if Republicans and Democrats are working together to solve the problems?

“I think if we come together in a bipartisan way to pass this $ 800 billion hard infrastructure bill that you were talking about, which I urged, then we are showing our people that we can solve their problems,” Coons continued.

He said lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have long understood that the country’s infrastructure needs to be fixed, “we just don’t agree on how to pay for it.

Wallace asked Cornyn if the GOP could act on a bipartisan basis to approve the infrastructure component, then allow Democrats to vote online on how to pay for it, including raising the tax rate for companies.

Cornyn, of Texas, said Coons were “half right.”

“There is a basic infrastructure bill that we could pass with proper payments like roads and bridges and even achieve broadband, which we – this pandemic has exposed a big digital divide in this country. … I think we could all agree on that, ”he said.

“But I think that’s the part we would agree on. So let’s do it and leave the rest for another day and another fight, ”he added.

Cornyn said Republicans were initially “encouraged” by Biden’s inaugural speech in January, in which he spoke of healing divisions in the country and his calls for national unity.

“Sadly … with 30 executive orders and a partisan $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill of which only 10% was actually COVID-19 relief, we’re not off to a good start.” Cornyn said.

He admitted that he and Coons were working on bipartisan legislation on gun background checks and to expand AmeriCorps in the tightly divided 50-50 Senate.

“The truth is, it is very difficult to do anything in the Senate unless it is bipartisan. There are a few exceptions to the rule. But in a 50/50 Senate neither party has a mandate so we just have to work together to make progress where we can, ”he said.

Coons said the meeting of Democrats and Republicans would send a bold message to the country’s enemies.

“The worst thing that could happen to Xi Jinping, who would ruin his day, would be for him to see Republicans and Democrats working together in the Senate and the House to solve the problems facing the American people, in partnership with the president Biden ”. he said, referring to the Chinese president.