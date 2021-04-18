PKS called the displacement of capital irrelevant because the state budget is limited

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Chairman of the Political Department of the Central Executive Council (DPP) of the Prosperous Justice Party (MCC), Nabil Ahmad Fauzi evaluated the relocation planthe national capital ofJakarta ke East Kalimantanis no longer relevant. Because according to Nabil, currently the budget of state revenue and expenditure (State budget) very limited.

Nabil explained that based on the records of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu), APBN’s revenue in 2020 fell by almost 20%. Meanwhile, state spending has increased by over Rs.5 trillion.

"In fact, the state's debt burden is increasing," Nabil said in a written message when contacted.





In addition, according to Nabil, the current relocation of the capital should not be a priority for the state. In addition, since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country, the plan to move her is less and less relevant and has no urgency.

So far, according to Nabil, the government has failed to control the outbreak of the corona virus. The government needs a significant additional budget to fund various emergency treatment programs for Covid-19.

“In addition, the legal umbrella linked to the relocation of the national capital is not completely completed. So for us it is too forced,” protested Nabil.

According to Nabil, the capital relocation plan contrasts with the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery of the national economy. Instead of moving the capital, Nabil said, the government should mobilize its energy to focus on managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of them is to mobilize the national economic recovery to stimulate the sector of micro, small and medium enterprises (UMKM). Indeed, this sector is the backbone of the national economy and absorbs tens of millions of workers.

“This is counterproductive to the efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and the national economic recovery, which the government itself calls current priorities,” he said.

Nabil also said that financing the development of the national capital in the format of public-private partnership (PPP) has also become the attention of his party. According to Nabil, the development of a new capital should ideally be entirely managed by the state.

Indeed, in the development of the capital, there is a dimension of state policy. In this project there is a vital object, namely the State Palace. He was surprised to find that this national strategic project actually involved the private sector in what he thought was a very large part.

Infographic of the offices to be produced when the capital is moved.

This is linked to the account of a member of Commission II of the DPR RI of the Democratic Party faction, Herman Khaeron. Herman said the initial relocation of the capital required funds of around Rp 460 trillion.

From this figure, the government budgeted Rs 87 trillion from the state budget. While the rest is financed by investments or PPP.

“This issue must therefore be careful in the funding strategy and space for private participation, because ideally it is fully implemented.manipulate by the state, ”Nabil said.

Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his wish that the design and layout of the new capital become a benchmark for smart cities or smart city in this world. In his remarks on the occasion of the Indonesian planning expert’s birthday on Saturday (17/4), Jokowi warned against the development smart city implemented without clear planning.

“Let’s design the new capital of East Kalimantan to become a truly smart city and region in design, which will pioneer the world benchmark city,” Jokowi said in his remarks released via video footage from the Presidential Secretariat . .

