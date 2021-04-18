PML-N concerned about delay in release of Shahbaz Sharifs despite court order 4 days ago





The PML-N has expressed concern over the delay in the release on bail of party chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, despite court orders issued four days ago allowing it.

A statement released by the party, quoting spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb, said it is shocking to see a dissenting note emerge after four days, despite the court initially approving bail and an appropriate announcement of the same race on television.

Aurangzeb said it was for the “first time in history” that the bail was approved by the court but the written order was not signed. “It’s very painful to see,” she said.

“We were going to court to retrieve the written order in the past four days, but we were told each time that the written order was still in the works,” she said.

Aurangzeb said the bail was announced and the case was reported in the media for two to three days, in addition to being posted on the Lahore High Court website.

“It is mind-boggling that the entire nation has seen its bail announced on television and yet the written order has yet to be issued.”

The PML-N spokesperson asked how “although the chief justice has been informed of the decision, no notification has been issued by the court in the past four days”.

“We respect the Court and will continue to do so, as it is the duty of every citizen. But we are wronged after being confronted with this situation,” she said.

Aurangzeb hopes the party will be done “full justice”. “We are convinced that those who serve the people will receive justice and Shahbaz Sharif will be exonerated as always,” she added.

“ PML-N tries to give the impression that the decision was subsequently changed ”

Reacting to the statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, said the PML-N had “lied to itself” about the court’s verdict on the bail application for Shahbaz Sharif.

He said the PML-N “tried to give the impression that the decision was subsequently changed”.

“The lawyers and representatives of PML-N present in court know full well that the verdict was announced by the Naib Qasid and not by the judge,” said Gill.

The prime minister’s aide said court rulings should not be misinterpreted. He added that the PTI has always respected the judiciary and its decisions and has no influence over it.

‘Shahbaz’s plea for bail against other older prisoners’

Gill then detailed the findings of the ongoing investigation against Shahbaz in which he was charged with money laundering and possession of assets beyond known sources of income.

He said that Shahbaz’s total assets were 2.1 million rupees in 1990, which was increased to 25 million rupees in 1998 and further increased to 7 billion rupees from 2008 to 2018. Likewise, he said stated that Hamza Shahbaz’s total assets amounted to Rs 10million in 2001 which has since risen to Rs530million and instead of the father all amounts were transferred to the sons’ accounts by wire transfer (TT).

He said that heavy amounts were transferred to Hamza’s account via 23 TTs and an amount of 1.5 billion rupees was transferred to Salman Shahbaz’s account in the same way.

The special assistant also said that there were a total of 1,103 prisoners in the Punjab who were much older than Shahbaz, adding that Shahbazs’ plea for his release on the grounds that he was an elderly would be contrary to the spirit of the Supreme Court ruling on these older people cases. prisoners, in addition to the discrimination against these prisoners.

He said there were “serious cases” against Shahbaz Sharif with “solid evidence” which is why it is “difficult for him to escape the law”.

The judge writes a dissenting note

On April 13, after legal proceedings in a bail appeal by Shahbaz Sharif, it was announced that his request had been granted.

The next day, however, when the interim order was issued, it bore the signature of one judge and not the other.

It has since emerged that the court order was signed by Judge Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar, but not Judge Asjad Gharal.

According to Judge Dogar, when the written order was given to Judge Gharal for him to sign, he refused to do so, indicating that he will write a dissenting note.

He said that following the disagreement, the two each wrote a separate order and that the case will now be referred to the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court for the appointment of an umpire.

Judge Gharal, meanwhile, said Judge Dogar gave Shahbaz bail. “I do not agree with his observations, his reasons and his results,” said the judge, in his dissenting note.

He said he was “shocked to see a unanimous bail decision as soon as possible.”

A unanimous decision to grant bail is contrary to reality, he said, adding that he immediately informed the LHC chief justice of his opinion.

The judge admitted to having received the brief order requiring his signature. He said “it was out of the question” and that he “categorically refused”.

