



One America News Network, the right-wing cable channel that made its mark by repeating pro-Trump lies in the wake of the 2020 election, has for months broadcast complicated coverage that even its own newsroom is not ready to support. 16 of 18 current and former OAN employees said the channel aired information they believed to be misleading, inaccurate or false, The New York Times reported on Sunday, findings that come as the once-fringe outlet continues. to undermine the legitimacy of President Joe Bidens’ presidency. by reinforcing the false rhetoric that widespread electoral fraud was at play. While rival conservative media Newsmax and even Fox News, both of which peddled equally outrageous theories in the post-election era, have sometimes moved on to other GOP talking points, like the Culture Wars or the so-called Bidens border crisis, OAN this month remains reluctant to acknowledge the transfer of power, repeatedly referring to former President Donald Trump as than President Trump but to his successor as just Joe Biden or Biden in news reports, according to the Times. Marty Golingan, an OAN producer since 2016, claimed to have been reprimanded by Lindsay Oakley, the channel’s chief information officer, for referring to Biden with his presidential title, although as the Washington Posts Dave Weigel, House Style decided to use titles for cabinet officials. , which makes it a weird news copy:

Dominion Voting Systems, one of two election technology companies suing Fox News and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for libel, was considering pursuing lawsuits against OAN, which promoted conspiracy theories on vote rigged in the same spirit as those alleged by Dominion that damaged its voting system. reputation and business in the aforementioned costumes. This perspective was reportedly embraced in the corners of the OAN newsroom, with Golingan telling The Times, many people said: This is crazy, and maybe if they sue us, stop post stories like this. Last month, the NAO called the Dominions’ voting machines notorious.

Along with the stolen election fiction that remains a staple of OAN broadcasts, the channel also argued that the lethal January attack on the U.S. Capitol insurgency that such fraud allegations helped inspire was the work of leftist agitators, a lie that has been repeatedly debunked by the federal government. authorities. The day after the insurgency, an email from OAN management asked employees to report everything Antifa did yesterday, according to the Times. In February, a riot suspect on Capitol Hill said her actions were in part fueled by false and inflammatory claims broadcast by right-wing media and, in the same motion, also said she believed in the right media saying that the violence had been perpetrated by antifa or others. This narrative remains intact: As of March 6, the NAO still categorized the pro-Trump attack as the work of anti-Trump and anti-Trump extremists, reports the Times. History will show that it was Democrats, not Republicans, who called for the violence, OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp said in the segment.

OAN broadcasts attract people who want to believe the election was not legitimate, Northwesterns Stephanie Edgerly said. These are two mutually reinforcing stories of people who want to believe it and continue to stoke this fire by the NAO. The coverage of the attack on the Capitol apparently breathed new life into the OAN propaganda mechanisms as well as discontent among the employees tasked with broadcasting it as more than a dozen OAN workers resigned from the OAN. continuation of the siege. One of them, news producer Allysia Britton, told The Times that many people have expressed concerns, but you’ll be in trouble if you talk about anything. Golingan remains in the network, but he too disagreed with his coverage and remembered how he felt when he saw a member of the Capitol crowd sporting a flag with the OAN logo on it. I was like, OK, that’s not good, he told The Times. This is what happens when people listen to us.

