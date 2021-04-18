Privacy Breach: UK Church Leaders Protest Vaccine Passport, World News





A group of British church leaders have come together to urge Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to adopt the vaccine passport policy. More than 1,250 clergymen from different Christian groups signed an open letter to Johnson claiming that “the introduction of vaccine passports would constitute an unethical form of coercion and a violation of the principle of informed consent.” The signatories believe that vaccines should not be the deciding factor in whether or not someone will be allowed to enter a site or participate in an activity. Watch | “If vaccines are very effective in preventing serious disease, as appears to be the case from the results of trials to date, then those who have been vaccinated have already received protection; there is no benefit to them in this. that other people be vaccinated, ”the letter reads. They also believe that the introduction of vaccine passports will violate the principle of informed consent. Leaders believe this can create a “two tier society” which can lead to the exclusion of an “underclass” of people from various fields of public life. “There is also a legitimate fear that this program is the thin end of the wedge leading to a permanent state of affairs in which the COVID vaccine status could be expanded to encompass other forms of medical treatment and possibly even d ‘other criteria beyond that,’ the letter reads. “This program has the potential to bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it and to create a surveillance state in which the government uses technology to control certain aspects of the lives of citizens.” More importantly, the leaders stressed that as Christian leaders, they cannot close their doors to someone if they do not have a passport or vaccination certificate. “For the Church of Jesus Christ to exclude those whom the state considers social undesirables would be anathema to us and a denial of the truth of the gospel,” they believe.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos