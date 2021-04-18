United States, China Engage in Climate Cooperation





The United States and China are determined to cooperate on the urgent issue of climate change, the two countries said on Saturday, releasing their pledge ahead of a key summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. The joint statement comes after a trip to Shanghai by US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the first Bidens administration official to visit China, signaling hope the two sides could work together on the global challenge, despite dizzying tensions on multiple other fronts. Yet to meet the global climate goal, Kerry said words must be put into action and urged China to reduce its use of coal. The United States and China are determined to cooperate with each other and with other countries to address the climate crisis, which must be approached with the seriousness and urgency it demands, the statement from Kerry and of the Chinese special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua (). He listed several avenues of climate cooperation between the world’s two largest economies, which together represent nearly half of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The declaration underscored the strengthening of their respective actions and cooperation in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. The statement said the two countries are also eagerly awaiting a virtual climate summit of world leaders that Biden is expected to host next week, but did not say whether Chinese President Xi Jinping () would attend. We very much hope he will participate, Kerry, who is currently in South Korea, told reporters yesterday. Of course, each country will make its own decisions, he said. Did not try to force anyone. Were looking for cooperation. China has about half of the world’s coal-fired power, Kerry said, adding that he had spoken a lot with officials in Shanghai. I’m not pointing fingers, Kerry said. We’ve had too much coal, other countries have too much coal, but China is the biggest and biggest user of coal in the world, and because it’s such a big and powerful economy and country, it must move. Biden joined the 2015 Paris Agreement and urged nations to take action to prevent the temperature from rising 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels. While the world is not on track to meet the goal, Biden hopes his summit will translate into stronger commitments ahead of the UN-led climate talks in Glasgow later this year. . Washington and Beijing intend to develop their respective long-term strategies to achieve carbon neutrality by the Glasgow meeting, the statement said.

