UAE had played role in bringing India and Pakistan closer together: UAE diplomat: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service New Delhi, April 18

The foreign ministers of India and Pakistan landed in Dubai on Sunday, but the two sides insisted that they had left their countries at short notice to meet separately with their counterpart from the United Arab Emirates and that no bilateral agreement was not foreseen between them.

A senior UAE diplomat recognized his country’s role in negotiating peace between India and Pakistan, which began with a Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire in February . But the talks ran into an obstacle after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reversed his decision to resume partial trade with India.

The UAE is the hub of “rebounding trade” between India and Pakistan, estimated at billions of dollars each year. Goods prohibited for trade between the two countries are sent to the UAE where the original label is changed to satisfy both parties.

India’s ties with the UAE improved after the end of the Cold War and have now progressed to the point where both sides are considering a defense relationship.

The visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was the first to be announced on Saturday. He was followed a few hours later by Jaishankar also announcing his visit. If it seemed like a coincidence, the sources insisted it was not.

Previously, UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba said Dubai had played a key role “in reducing the escalation of Kashmir and establishing a ceasefire, which hopefully the, eventually re-establish the diplomats and bring the relationship back to a healthy level.

“They (India and Pakistan) might not become somehow best friends, but at least we want to bring it to a level where it is functional, where it is operational, where they are talking to each other,” he adds.

India always insists that all issues of contention with Pakistan are bilateral in nature and that there is no room for mediation. Jaishankar, while speaking at length during the recent Raisina Dialogue, had sidestepped the question.

