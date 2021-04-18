Is it freedom of expression or Islamophobia?





PRIME Minister Imran Khan again expressed the sentiments of the entire Muslim world on the issue of increasing incidents of Islamophobia and did so consistently and forcefully. Speaking to Twitter on Saturday, he again called on the West to criminalize Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims in the same way they had banned all anti-Holocaust speech. He also demanded an apology from the extremist element in Western countries who, under the guise of free speech, hurt the feelings of 1.3 billion Muslims with their blasphemous acts against the Prophet of Islam (whom peace be upon him). The Prime Minister’s words must be seriously considered, as acts of hatred against Muslims are undoubtedly reaching epidemic proportions in Western countries, which also poses a real threat to their own societies. It is not Muslims but Western countries that are heading down the dangerous paths of extremism and radicalism. They have no respect for the faith and beliefs of Muslims. Blasphemous cartoons are deliberately published from time to time to provoke the feelings of Muslims. Then obstacles are created to prevent Muslims from practicing their religion. Over the years, Muslim places of worship have been closed in various European countries. The ban on wearing a headscarf exposes their double standard in terms of fundamental human rights. The negative and one-sided portrayals of Muslims in the media only made the situation worse. The time has come for the Western world to take corrective action before it is too late, and as the Prime Minister suggests, we must start by banning Islamophobic acts. Extremists whether in the West or anywhere else should not be allowed to dictate their terms, cultivate seeds of hatred, and disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens under any circumstances. In addition, interfaith dialogue between communities and awareness programs at different levels should be encouraged to better understand each other’s point of view and to eliminate misunderstandings among followers of different faiths. As leaders like Prime Minister Imran Khan and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have fought against the case of the Muslim world, it is also imperative that other Muslim leaders also emphatically add their voices. Human rights organizations and the UN should stand above talk and take practical steps to protect Muslims from rising Islamophobia.







