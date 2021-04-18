Trump looms over Senate anti-Asian hate crimes battle





Ninety-two senators voted last week to advance a bill on hate crimes against Asian Americans. But its passage likely hinges on Democrats’ acceptance of softening the language that Republicans say hate crimes are too closely tied to characterizing COVID-19 as the Chinese virus.

Even Republicans who voted to advance hate crimes legislation sponsored by Senator Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko Hirono The anti-Asian hate crimes bill overcomes Senate Biden’s first hurdle to call on Erika Moritsugu as a new liaison between Asian-Americans and the Pacific Islands US vaccination effort takes a hit with Johnson & Johnson break PLUS (D-Hawaii) sees it as a hit to President Trump Donald Trump DC goes to Major and Champ dogs, that is -Say Biden on the refugee hat: “ We couldn’t do two things at the same time ‘Taylor Greene is defending the’ America First ‘effort, MORE criticizes. The bill ties its characterization of COVID-19 as a Chinese virus to racist and hateful acts.

Republicans also consider the wording of the bill to open the door to politically correct thought police squads. Specifically, they criticize a provision that orders Attorney General Merrick GarlandMerrick GarlandSunday shows preview: Russia, US trade sanctions; tensions around the police are increasing; Vaccination Campaign Continues Hillicon Valley: Facebook Supervisory Board To Vote On Trump Ban In “Next Weeks” | Russia blocks Biden cabinet officials in retaliation for sanctions Russia blocks top Biden cabinet officials from retaliating for PLUS sanctions and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier BecerraXavier BecerraNIH rolls back ban by the Administration of Fetal Tissue Research Overnight Health Care: Johnson & Johnson Delay Sparks Criticism on CDC Panel | Pfizer CEO Says Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Likely’ Needed Within One Year | CDC Finds Less Than 1% of Fully Vaccinated People Got COVID-19 NIH to Make Fetal Tissue Research Policy Announcement Amid Trump-Era Restrictions PLUS to Release Best Practice Guidance for language describing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certainly I condemn crimes against Asian Americans or any other ethnic group, said Senator Susan Collins Senator Susan Collins’ Bill 0B Infrastructure Bill is a tough sell with Democrats OVERNIGHT ENERGY: The Senate Confirms Mallory Heads White House Environmental Council | US emissions fell 1.7% in 2019 | Interior further delays Trump rule that would make federal government drillers pay less Anti-Asian hate crimes bill overcomes first hurdle from Senate MORE (R-Maine), an influential moderate who voted to do so move the bill forward.

Still, Collins, who criticized Trump and voted to convict him in his impeachment trial, said she thought the bill was too focused on the connection between hate crimes and the way people talk about COVID. -19.

There are drafting problems with the bill which I hope can be corrected. For example, he seems to be saying the crime must be linked to COVID, which is rather odd, she told reporters.

Senator John CornynJohn CornynSunday shows an overview: Russia, US currency sanctions; tensions around the police are increasing; Vaccination campaign continues The GOP recognizes fight to bring down Biden Intelligence executives pushing for mandatory notification of violations law MORE (R-Texas), which voted to move the bill forward, said he was generally concerned with the criminalization of speech.

I’m generally concerned that people are offended by something someone has said and it’s clearly protected under the First Amendment, he said. The parameters of inadmissible speech are fairly clear from the Supreme Court precedent. “

It’s sort of a problem with our current situation, he added.

Republicans warn that if Democrats do not accept the changes, there is no guarantee that there will be enough votes to bring the legislation to a final yes or no vote.

Yet there are also risks for Republicans given the very real surge in anti-Asian hatred, which garnered a new level of national attention after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a series. of shootings in the Atlanta area.

GOP aides recognize there is a risk of blocking hate crime legislation, which is why so many Republicans voted to pass the motion.

A Republican Senate aide said that while GOP lawmakers are skeptical of the bill, they did not want to block a debate on the ground and give Democrats more ammunition to call them obstructionists.

That’s not what we wanted to choose a filibuster fight over, the source said.

Senate Republicans want to expand legislation to avoid any semblance of a vote to reprimand the former president, who does not hesitate to attack his critics.

And they are now vulnerable to attack if the bill is not amended given public comments from the six GOP senators who voted against advancing the measure.

One of six, Senator Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment see fundraising boost the United States has seen 45 mass shootings in the past month. ) says the measure is a thinly veiled courier bill meant to punish criticism of China.

This legislation is not designed to do anything to prevent or punish actual crimes, Cruz said in a statement. Rather, it is a Democratic messaging vehicle designed to push the blatantly false idea that it is somehow racist to acknowledge that Covid-19 is from Wuhan, China and that the Chinese Communist Party has actively lied. and deleted information about the outbreak, allowing it to become a global pandemic.

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Who also voted against the passage to the bill, said he sees it as a shot at Trump.

We don’t need to get involved here, to write a big bill saying that this virus, which has killed millions of people, is racist, he said. Of course his anti-Trump and he’s gone, we have to leave him out and do it the right way.

Democrats are unlikely to want to soften the language, as most, if not all, believe Trump is responsible for the rise in anti-Asian violence in America over the past year due to his rhetoric.

Democrats cite a study published last month in the American Journal of Public Health that found anti-Asian sentiment expressed in Trump’s tweets calling COVID-19 a Chinese virus perpetuated racist attitudes.

A GOP aide noted that Hirono, Senator Tammy DuckworthLadda (Tammy) Tammy Duckworth Lawmakers demand justice for Adam Toledo: “ His hands were up. He was unarmed “The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Tax March – CDC in limbo on J&J vax verdict; Brady Retires Overnight Defense: Biden Formally Deploys Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan | Probe finds problems with the use of the DC Guard helicopter during the June MORE protests (D-Ill.) Puis-Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisDC goes to dogs Major and Champ, meaning an arrested Florida nurse accused of threatening to kill Harris Oddsmakers says Harris, not Biden, most likely to win the 2024 nomination, l Election MORE (D-Calif.) Introduced a resolution in May calling on Trump and other Republicans for calling COVID-19 the Chinese virus.

The fiery and racist rhetoric from officials at the highest levels of our government has contributed to a worrying increase in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, Hirono said at the time.

Duckworth linked the attacks on Asian Americans to Trump’s rhetoric.

After Donald Trump has repeatedly used his platform to try to racialize this disease, we continue to see a spike in rhetoric and actions against the Asian-American community due to mistaken fears surrounding the COVID-epidemic. 19, she said.

A Republican Senate aide said the bill would require federal authorities to issue guidance on how to talk about the virus in a politically correct manner.

This part of the bill is very explicitly designed to restrict and control how people talk about the virus and whether it originated in China, the aide said.

GOP senators are reluctant to do anything to provoke Trump, who has attacked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell GOP admits struggling to bring down the Biden Pew poll: 50% Democrats in Congress Pelosi approve of DC power: ‘You got to grab it’ MORE (R-Ky.) last weekend for failing to back up his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election .

GOP senators said it was a signal they wanted to end bickering with Trump and focus on unifying the party before 2022.

Senator Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) Moran Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill Overcomes First Senate Barrier Senate GOP signals they will not obstruct debate on Hate Crimes Bill Les Democrats are working to gain GOP support for the anti-Asian hate crimes bill PLUS (R-Kan.) hopes to expand the Hironos bill by amending it with the No Hate Act, a bipartisan proposal aimed at improve hate crime reporting, encourage training and education of law enforcement agencies on hate crime, and provide grants to states to establish and operate hate crime hotlines.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerPew Poll: 50% Endorse Democrats in Congress Former State Representative Vernon Jones challenges Kemp in Georgia Schumer lays groundwork for future reform of the filibuster MORE (DN.Y.) said he would allow his colleagues to consider changes to the bill introduced by Collins and Moran.

I pledged to start the process with the bipartite Moran-Blumenthal amendment. I understand my Republican colleague from Maine has made some changes to the bill, which we welcome, and those negotiations are continuing, he said Thursday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos