From Manmohan to Mamata: Opposition leaders write to Prime Minister Modi and suggest action amid Covid crisis

With the Covid-19 outbreak showing no signs of slowing down, several opposition leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the current situation and stressing the need to ” intensify the vaccination campaign.

Apart from Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and DMK leader MP Stalin were the other leaders who sent letters to the prime minister on Sunday.

Previously, Chief Congress Officer Rahul Gandhi wrote to PM Modi asking him to open up the vaccination to anyone who needed it, while Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had asked him to lobby the National Authority for disaster management (NDMA) and use all options, including airlift of medical oxygen, for rapid movement.

Singh, in his letter to Modi, said government orders for coronavirus vaccine doses should be made public and asked him to indicate how vaccines will be distributed among states based on a formula. transparent.

Singh suggested that any vaccine cleared for use by credible authorities, such as the European Medical Agency or the USFDA, should be allowed to be imported without insisting on national transition trials. The easing could be for a limited period during which the transition trials could be completed in India. All consumers of these vaccines could be duly warned that the use of these vaccines is authorized on the basis of the approval granted by the competent authority abroad, he wrote.

Calling the Covid situation in the nation’s capital very serious, Delhi CM Kejriwal wrote to PM Modi asking for help with beds and oxygen for coronavirus patients. Kejriwal also asked Modi to reserve at least 7,000 of the 10,000 central government hospital beds in Delhi for COVID patients, and an immediate supply of oxygen.

The COVID situation has become very serious in Delhi. There is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen. I ask that at least 7,000 out of 10,000 beds in Delhi central government hospitals be reserved for COVID patients and that oxygen be provided to Delhi immediately. We are making every effort at our level. Your help is needed, he added.

A health worker collects a sample for testing from a person at Anand Vihar in Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in his letter to PM Modi, asked the Centers for permission to purchase vaccination doses directly with public funds and to launch a massive free vaccination campaign in the state covering the entire population.

She added: The supply of Remedesivir and Tocilizumab is extremely scarce and uncertain today, which has been a matter of serious concern to doctors here. We need about 6000 vials of Remdesivir and 1000 vials of Tocilizumab per day. However, at present only 1000 vials of Remdesivir are available per day and no new supply of Tocilizumab is forthcoming. It will be seen with kindness that the competent authorities are stepping up their efforts to ensure a regular supply of these most essential drugs as soon as possible.

In his letter, DMK chief MK Stalin urged the prime minister to order officials to immediately send 20 lakh of doses of the Covid vaccine requisitioned by the government of Tamil Nadu and ensure adequate supplies. population of the state.

Given the rapid increase in the number of people infected, universal vaccination is the need of the hour to protect lives, said the head of DMK, and called on him to make a political decision on the matter quickly. .

Tamil Nadu would need more vaccine doses than currently allocated to accomplish effective vaccinations, break the cycle of infection and flatten the curve, he added.

Earlier on April 13, Maharashtra CM Uddhav urged Prime Minister Modi to put pressure on the National Disaster Management Authority and also grant compulsory licenses to units exporting remdesivir to produce and sell it in the domestic market. The biggest concern is the supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). The medical oxygen requirements in the state exceed the total capacity of 1,200 MT of manufacturing of LMOs. We forecast demand will reach nearly 2,000 tonnes per day by the end of April, he wrote.

In another letter, Thackeray called on the Prime Minister to take various measures to help those affected by the pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi had also written to PM Modi, asking him to put in place an immediate moratorium on the export of vaccines, to speed up the approval of other vaccines and to open the vaccination to all who need it. Criticizing the prime minister, Gandhi asked if the export of vaccines was an effort to gain publicity at the expense of Indian citizens.

India had the first-mover advantage in immunization and yet we are moving at a snail’s pace. Historically, India has gained abundant experience in the design and execution of some of the largest immunization programs in the world. Yet in this case, we managed to completely vaccinate less than 1% of the population in 3 months, reads his letter.

At the current rate of inoculation, it would take years to inoculate 75% of the population, Rahul said. This will have catastrophic effects and severely slow India’s economy, he added.

He added: “Our vaccination program must go beyond an individual image on the vaccination certificate, to ensure maximum vaccination.

The daily coronavirus positivity rate in India in the past 12 days has doubled to 16.69%, while the weekly positivity rate has risen to 13.54% in the past month, the ministry said on Sunday. health. India reported a record 261,500 new coronavirus cases and 1,501 deaths on Sunday, while active cases topped the 18 lakh mark, according to ministry data.

(With PTI entries)