Crypto users demand reinstatement of Pakistani government adviser after sudden resignation





Many social media users have launched an online campaign for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring back pro-crypto adviser Zia Ullah Bangash.

On Saturday, Bangash, the science, technology and IT adviser to Mahmood Khan, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, announced that he would resign from his post. Bangash cited inevitable circumstances in his decision to step down from his advisory role in addition to his responsibilities in his constituency, he was previously a member of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, or KP. Khan has reportedly not yet officially accepted his resignation.

The sudden departure of a figure that many crypto users in Pakistan seem to see as a proponent of blockchain and digital currency projects prompted a quick reaction from Twitter users. Within hours of the Bangashs announcement, many had obtained the WeWantZiaBangashBack hashtag in the country with more than 23,900 tweets. Some have threatened to withhold Prime Minister Imran Khan’s votes in the next election, expected in 2023.

He is the only one in politics who understands cryptography and technology, Asad Shah said, tagging the prime minister’s Twitter account.

[Zia Bangash was the] only person who helped get [sic] crypto back in our country, said Yasen Ali. We want Zia Bangash to come back. @ImranKhanPTI Bring it on or we won’t vote next time.

Others have speculated on the reasons for the sudden resignation, and many local mafia groups could have pressured Bangash to leave the country in an attempt to prevent the country from promoting innovative technologies. Among them was Waqar Zaka, cryptocurrency advocate and influencer, who previously helped set up a federal committee to create cryptocurrency policy in the region.

The person who introduced the crypto [KP] And working [sic] hard to get Facebook monetization in PAK, resigned, do you know why? Zaka said. Because there are some stupid people in Govt who don’t want to do anything and who will stop anyone like Zia too. We want him to come back @ImranKhanPTI.

Person who worked hard for crypto mining and monetization of Facebook came out, @ImranKhanPTI why? Anyone who works for the IT industry is demolished by the Mafia #WeWantZiaBangashBack

– Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) April 18, 2021

As a technology advisor and crypto advocate, Bangash has regularly tweeted about government actions in Pakistan that could potentially affect the regulatory environment for crypto. One of his last posts before announcing his resignation concerned State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, saying on CNN that the country was carefully studying the central bank’s issuance of digital currencies. In addition, he reported on the efforts of KP Province to “take action to legalize cryptocurrency and crypto mining in Pakistan.”

For the nation’s progress, Pakistan needs a digital revolution, and the digital revolution needs @ZiaBangashPTI, said Mohammad Khan, who claims to be a member of the social media team behind the country’s centrist political party. , Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, including Bangash and PMare members. @ImranKhanPTI @IMMahmoodKhan Leave politics behind, don’t shatter our dreams and let Pakistan grow.

