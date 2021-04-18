Twilight zone | Philstar.com

The country was surprised at the president’s unexpected call last week to address the nation. He generally speaks to the public on national television in his weekly “Talk to the People”. But from March 29 to April 9, he did not show up. Last week he spoke not once but twice.

Watching the simulcast last Thursday, the public observed the weariness of members of Duterte’s cabinet. Personally, I can’t imagine how these gentlemen can stare directly into the eyes of their digital cameras with their heads raised as the President continually cursed. What a pitiful scenario. How can they take it?

That night, many awaited his response to Judge Carpio on his position on the West Philippine Sea and its relations with China. Remember that the day before his interview with the people last Thursday, Carpio was questioned left and right and for the first time we saw someone talking about how the president is handling our maritime affairs with China .

In Karen Davila’s interview with Carpio last week, he said: If our sovereignty is at stake, the president must speak. He must stand up because if his subordinates speak, China will not listen. China will only listen to the leader of the nation.

Guess what? After Duterte’s nighttime encounter last week, he did not respond to Carpio’s challenge. But the palace jester had to give a bit of his wit saying the public needs to be educated on how the president will deal with diplomatic affairs between China and the Philippines. He goes on to tell the public to let the President address the issue “in private”. Sanamagan!

Remember that there is a sudden change in American politics after Biden’s victory. Biden has stuck with U.S. support in the Pacific region over Trump, who took no stand and left us to fend for ourselves.

Now, for the first time since 2012, we’ve sent a pretty strong response to the presence of Chinese ships in the Julian Felipe Reef (including the media push) combined with US forces. The Philippines deployed the BRP Antonio Luna, the BRP Jose Rizal, two brand new frigates and missile-guided fighter jets, while the United States deployed the USS Makin Island and the USS Theodore Roosevelt with submarines , destroyers and cruiser escorts.

* * *

Now what about the rest of the Asian countries intimidated by China? How do they react to aggression?

Vietnam has started to protest publicly against escalating tensions with China. On April 3, when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel struck and sunk a Vietnamese fishing boat, Vietnam responded by filing a diplomatic note of protest with the Chinese government and asserted its own territorial claims. Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said, “China’s actions endanger the life, safety and legitimate interests of Vietnamese fishermen. The act of the Chinese ships violates the sovereignty of Vietnam. As China continues to enter Vietnamese waters, the Vietnamese are exploring stronger ways to end this dispute.

Indonesia, on the other hand, filed a diplomatic protest against China in response to the Chinese coast guard and fishing boats entering Indonesia. “Natuna is part of Indonesian territory, there is no doubt, no doubt,” President Joko Widodo said in January, referring to the islands by the South China Sea that China claims as its fishing ground traditional. “There is no negotiation for our sovereignty,” Widodo said. He even flew to the islands to deliver an uncompromising message defending the sovereignty of their country after the Chinese entered their exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In Malaysia, the Chinese investigative vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8, four Chinese Coast Guard vessels and nine militia vessels entered Malaysia’s EEZ in April 2020 during oil exploration activity in the region by Petronas, the Malaysian government oil company. This observation was not taken lightly by the Malaysian government. They immediately deployed Malaysian military and civilian police ships to patrol the waters. They continue to remain vigilant in safeguarding the interests of their country, no doubt about it.

Taiwan recently called for a “global coalition” against Chinese aggression. Of particular concern is the record number of Chinese military incursions into the Taiwan Strait in recent months. The support of the United States and its presence in the region created an impasse. China also appears to be testing Biden’s administration and capabilities.

It should be noted that non-requesting countries have also expressed concern about this. Japan has used “normative power” through strategic foreign aid to some claimants in the dispute by promoting “rule of law at sea.” Singapore reaffirmed that China should obey international laws; it also offered to play a neutral role by being a constructive vehicle for dialogue between requesting States. Thailand is playing a coordinating role to help China and ASEAN members involved in the dispute in the hope of reaching a peaceful settlement. Laos has backed China by refusing to accept the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling on China’s sovereignty claims in the South China Sea.

The United States denounced what it called China’s “intimidating behavior” in the maritime area. China will continue its aggression by advancing its positions in the South China Sea, the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait and the Himalayan border if the countries concerned do nothing to stop it. At this point, China believes it has the upper hand in sovereign disputes, given the situation of the global pandemic. This is how opportunistic China is.

As we face this global pandemic brought to us from Wuhan, China, here we face another ordeal to defend our seas from guessing who – China! What a double whammy – and a treble because our president wants to continue his “soft stance” towards the bully.

If the president is in the twilight zone, it is time for the Filipinos to take a more specific position. Let us continue to make our voices heard. Stand up for what is right without question or doubt!