Donald Trump calls Afghanistan withdrawal a ‘wonderful and positive thing to do’ and criticizes Biden’s timeline





Although the former president offered his support for President Joe Biden’s plans to bring US troops home, he urged his successor to end America’s longest war long before the 9/11 that Biden established the week. last. Trump said while leaving Afghanistan was “a wonderful and positive thing to do,” he had set a withdrawal deadline for May 1 and added that “we should stick as close to that timeline as possible.”

“I wish Joe Biden didn’t use 9/11 as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, for two reasons. First, we can and must leave sooner. Nineteen years is enough, in fact, far too much and far too long. ”Trump said, adding,“ September 11th represents a very sad event and time for our country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring these great souls we have lost.

Trump is the latest former commander-in-chief to weigh in on Biden’s plan, with both former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama speaking to Biden ahead of his announcement last week. Obama praised Biden’s decision to end the nearly 20-year war, which has affected all four administrations.

Biden said the US troop withdrawal would begin on May 1, in line with the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban. Some US troops will remain to protect US diplomats, although officials have declined to provide a specific number.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive “GPS” interview on Sunday that he supported Biden’s decision to withdraw US troops from the country, saying the move “radically changes” the context of the situation. in the country, the region. and the Islamic world. He added that “all his energy” is now focused on working in this new context.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted earlier Sunday that US targets had been met in Afghanistan, but stopped before saying the US “won.” the war there. Instead, he told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that the United States must now focus on the battles of the “next 20 years” rather than the last 20.

“The terrorist threat has changed dramatically over the past 20 years,” he said, citing the spread of Al Qaeda in Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Daesh in Iraq.

“Against this dispersed and distributed terrorist threat, we must allocate resources in a way that allows us to protect the homeland against a variety of threats from various countries and continents, not just Afghanistan.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos