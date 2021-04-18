Politics
Sino-Russian cooperation could be Biden’s biggest challenge
St. Petersburg, Russia June 7, 2019: Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a plenary session at the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Sergei Bobylev | TASS | Getty Images
President Joe Biden faces a nightmarish scenario with global consequences: intensifying Sino-Russian strategic cooperation aimed at undermining American influence and thwarting Biden’s efforts to rally Democratic allies.
This is the most significant and least recognized test of Biden’s leadership to date: it could be the defining challenge of his presidency.
Last week, Russia and China simultaneously escalated their separate military activities and threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine and Taiwan, respectively, countries whose vibrant independence is an affront to Moscow and Beijing but is at the core. interests of the United States and its allies in their regions.
Even though the actions of Moscow and Beijing do not result in a military invasion of either country, and most experts still believe this is unlikely, the scale and intensity of military movements require immediate attention. U.S. and Allied officials dare not reject the certainty that Russia and China share intelligence or the growing likelihood that they are increasingly coordinating their actions and strategies.
“This [Russian] the build-up has reached the point that it could serve as the basis for a limited military incursion, “said William J. Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Told the US Senate Intelligence Committee this week. “This is something that not only the United States but our allies must take very seriously.”
On China, the Threat Assessment in the United States intelligence community said, “China is trying to exploit doubts about US involvement in the region, undermine Taiwan’s democracy and expand Beijing’s influence.” A warning about “Russia’s growing strategic cooperation with China to achieve its goals” was lost in media coverage of the report.
Seen independently, the challenges of China and Russia would be a handful for any US president. If China and Russia act more cohesively and consistently, you have a bigger story than the plot of any Tom Clancy novel. This is a scenario for which the United States and its allies do not have a common strategy or even a common understanding.
For anyone who doubts Sino-Russian ambitions, one of my favorite places to read Chinese tea leaves is the Global Times, often a spokesperson for Beijing leaders. In an op-ed at the end of last month, under the headline “Sino-Russian relations deepen as the United States and its allies scramble,” he wrote: “The most influential bilateral relationship in Eurasia is the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era.”
In a thinly veiled warning to Japan and South Korea, he wrote: “China and Russia understand the weight of their ties To be honest, no country in the region can stand alone against China or Russia, let alone fight against the powers in It would be disastrous for any country that tends to confront China and Russia by forging an alliance with the United States. “
Asked last October about the possibility of a formal military alliance with China, Russian leader Vladimir Putin mentionned, “Theoretically, it is quite possible.”
In any case, there is nothing theoretical about the military escalations around Ukraine and Taiwan.
Over the past week, Russia has amassed the largest concentration of troops along the Ukrainian border since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ukrainian government officials say Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought more than 40 000 soldiers near the eastern border of Ukraine for “combat training exercises” period of two weeks.
At the same time, China has stepped up its overflight military forays into Taiwan’s air defense zone to unprecedented levels, having carried out more than 250 sorties near the island this year. Last Monday, the Chinese armysent 25 fighter jets in Taiwan, a record since Taiwan began reporting figures last year.
The Biden administration responded this week to Putin with the carrot of a summit meeting and the stick of new sanctions. called Putin, signaling that he is not seeking to escalate tensions with the leader he agreed was a “killer” only a month ago.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday stood alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as they condemned Russia’s military build-up. The Biden administration’s strongest rebuke came on Thursday ad new economic sanctions against 38 Russian entities accused of electoral interference and cyber attacks, expelled ten diplomats and introduced measures prohibiting US financial institutions from trading in newly issued Russian government bonds and bonds.
China’s forays over Taiwan came soon after the State Department Posted guidelines relaxing the rules for U.S. government officials engaging with Taiwan. Blinken has mentionned the administration is concerned about China’s “increasingly aggressive actions” and is committed to ensuring that Taiwan “has the capacity to defend itself.” The United States further demonstrated its support for Taiwan on Wednesday by Sending in progress an unofficial delegation made up of a former US senator and two former assistant secretaries of state in Taiwan.
This ongoing high-powered drama couldn’t come at a worse time for the Biden administration, whose officials won’t even mark their 100 days in office until April 30. Still, that’s probably the point for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. , as they seek to gain an advantage before Biden can secure his bases through policy reviews and the staffing of key leadership positions.
These real-world events also complicate the carefully crafted plans by the Biden administration to methodically sequence its actions, reasonably arguing that American renewal is a prerequisite for effective global leadership.
Biden’s goal is to quell Covid-19 through accelerated vaccine delivery, revive economic momentum and competitiveness through $ 4 trillion in stimulus and infrastructure spending, and restore relationships with main allies, a goal reflected in Biden’s. Meet this week with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.
The Biden administration also faces a number of other foreign policy challenges simultaneously, ranging from the president’s announcement this week that he would withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 and efforts to resume nuclear negotiations with Iran despite last Sunday’s attack on Natanz’s nuclear enrichment in Tehran. establishment.
It’s a lot to deal with for any new president. However, Biden’s dexterous way of dealing with the combined and growing challenge of Russia and China will shape our time.
Frederick Kempe is a bestselling author, award-winning journalist and CEO of the Atlantic Council, one of America’s most influential global affairs think tanks. He worked at the Wall Street Journal for more than 25 years as an overseas correspondent, deputy editor and senior editor of the newspaper’s European edition. His last book “Berlin 1961: Kennedy, Khrushchev, and the World’s Most Dangerous Place” was a New York Times bestseller and has been published in over a dozen languages. Follow him on Twitter @FredKempe and subscribe here to Inflection Points, his look every Saturday on top stories and trends from the past week.
