Sino-Russian cooperation could be Biden’s biggest challenge

St. Petersburg, Russia June 7, 2019: Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a plenary session at the 2019 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Sergei Bobylev | TASS | Getty Images

President Joe Biden faces a nightmarish scenario with global consequences: intensifying Sino-Russian strategic cooperation aimed at undermining American influence and thwarting Biden’s efforts to rally Democratic allies. This is the most significant and least recognized test of Biden’s leadership to date: it could be the defining challenge of his presidency. Last week, Russia and China simultaneously escalated their separate military activities and threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine and Taiwan, respectively, countries whose vibrant independence is an affront to Moscow and Beijing but is at the core. interests of the United States and its allies in their regions. Even though the actions of Moscow and Beijing do not result in a military invasion of either country, and most experts still believe this is unlikely, the scale and intensity of military movements require immediate attention. U.S. and Allied officials dare not reject the certainty that Russia and China share intelligence or the growing likelihood that they are increasingly coordinating their actions and strategies. “This [Russian] the build-up has reached the point that it could serve as the basis for a limited military incursion, “said William J. Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Told the US Senate Intelligence Committee this week. “This is something that not only the United States but our allies must take very seriously.” On China, the Threat Assessment in the United States intelligence community said, “China is trying to exploit doubts about US involvement in the region, undermine Taiwan’s democracy and expand Beijing’s influence.” A warning about “Russia’s growing strategic cooperation with China to achieve its goals” was lost in media coverage of the report.

Seen independently, the challenges of China and Russia would be a handful for any US president. If China and Russia act more cohesively and consistently, you have a bigger story than the plot of any Tom Clancy novel. This is a scenario for which the United States and its allies do not have a common strategy or even a common understanding. For anyone who doubts Sino-Russian ambitions, one of my favorite places to read Chinese tea leaves is the Global Times, often a spokesperson for Beijing leaders. In an op-ed at the end of last month, under the headline “Sino-Russian relations deepen as the United States and its allies scramble,” he wrote: “The most influential bilateral relationship in Eurasia is the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era.” In a thinly veiled warning to Japan and South Korea, he wrote: “China and Russia understand the weight of their ties To be honest, no country in the region can stand alone against China or Russia, let alone fight against the powers in It would be disastrous for any country that tends to confront China and Russia by forging an alliance with the United States. “ Asked last October about the possibility of a formal military alliance with China, Russian leader Vladimir Putin mentionned, “Theoretically, it is quite possible.” In any case, there is nothing theoretical about the military escalations around Ukraine and Taiwan. Over the past week, Russia has amassed the largest concentration of troops along the Ukrainian border since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ukrainian government officials say Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought more than 40 000 soldiers near the eastern border of Ukraine for “combat training exercises” period of two weeks.