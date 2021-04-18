AAP’s Raghav Chadha at PM Narendra Mod – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party spokesman Raghav Chadha on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country and asked him to “quit election management and start management corona “. At a press conference, he took a jibe with the prime minister and said that with the rapid pace in which coronavirus cases are increasing in the country, BJP election rallies are also increasing at the same rate. “Considering the deteriorating corona situation in the country, I want Prime Minister Modi to leave the management of the elections and start the management of the crown,” said the AAP deputy, adding: “The elections will go and come, please save human lives first. “ India is grappling with a massive increase in COVID-19 cases. Data from the Ministry of Health on Sunday showed a record single-day increase of 2.61,500 coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total to 1.47,88,109, as active cases topped the 18 mark. lakh. Data updated at 8 a.m. showed that the death toll had risen to 1,77,150 with a record 1,501 new deaths. The PAA main leader and deputy from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar constituency said the BJP preached the slogan “Na Doori Na Davai, Low Vote Ke Liye Dhilai hi Dhilai”. Chadha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to preach ‘desh nahi jhukne denge“. “Whereas today our slogan should be – ‘hum desh vasiyon ko nahi marrne denge“Elections will be won and lost, political parties come and go, but people’s lives will not be,” he said, adding that the BJP focuses more on election management and less on management. of COVID. Chadha said the Indian people are concerned about how the Center is handling COVID-19 and dealing with the surge in cases, but the BJP is more concerned about their election and how they can garner votes on a large scale. number. He said the rate at which people contract the virus is directly proportional to the rate at which these BJP gatherings are increasing. READ ALSO | Fewer than 100 vacant intensive care beds in Delhi hospitals, the situation is getting worse every moment: Kejriwal Highlighting the worrying COVID situation, Chadha alleged that although India has crossed the 2 lakh mark in COVID cases, the BJP is focused on conducting gigantic gatherings with huge crowds in West Bengal. “Winning elections and collecting votes is their only motive, and the BJP has nothing to do with the Indian people and their lives. In West Bengal, the BJP promises a ‘two-engine sarkaar’, without even giving a ‘ simple driver ‘to COVID management,’ he said.

