Likud sends support to anti-Islam Wilders while wooing Islamists at home





Likud sent a letter of support to Dutch anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may need the support of the Islamist Raam (United Arab List) party to stay in power.

Michael Kleiner, president of the Likud court, and Eli Vered Hazan, its director of foreign affairs, sent a letter to Wilders last week, hailing his “courageous campaign”.

“To be attacked so vehemently by your rivals while remaining such a strong force in your parliament is an astonishing achievement,” the letter read. “May it also serve as a springboard for your party for the future.”

Kleiner and Hazan signed the letter as “devoted friends and followers of Wilder”.

Wilders tweeted his thanks in Hebrew and English and said he would like to visit Israel later this year.

The letter to Wilders was dated April 12, the same day the Dutch lawmaker tweeted: “Stop Islam. Stop Ramadan. Freedom. No Islam. “

The tweet featured a video that read: “Islam does not belong to the Netherlands.”

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;}

Wilders built a career opposing Islam in the Netherlands. He compared Islam to Nazism and the Koran to Mein Kampf, seeking to have it banned.

On Sunday, Kleiner said he was unaware of the anti-Ramadan video.

“We had links with [Wilders] for many years, and we congratulated him on his success in the election, ”Kleiner said. “He is a friend of Israel who supports all pro-Israel initiatives in the Dutch Parliament and supports our right to the Land of Israel.”

The one area where he totally agrees with Wilders is with Israel, Kleiner said, adding that he did not approve of the Dutch politician at large.

“If he says he is against celebrating Ramadan, then I don’t agree with him,” he said. “I am for the freedom of religion. Everyone should be able to celebrate their holidays, in Israel and in Europe. “

Kleiner praised Ra’am for his willingness to sit on or support a government coalition based on agreements on civil issues.

Netanyahu is in negotiations to form another government and has considered forming a minority coalition with outside support from Ra’am. However, the Religious Zionist Party, which is part of Netanyahu’s bloc, refuses to sit with the Islamist party.

Hazan said on Sunday that he disagreed with Wilders’ positions on Muslims, but supported him for being pro-Israel.

“I don’t like his views against Muslims,” he said. “But on the other hand, in Holland, a party … called D66 [rose in strength, and it] is pro-Palestinian, and Wilders supports Israel, ”Hazan said. “It’s our way of saying thank you.”

D66 came in second place in the Dutch general election last month, with 24 seats in the Netherlands House of Representatives. Wilder’s Freedom Party won 17 seats.

D66 leader Sigrid Kaag is married to a Palestinian, Anis al-Qaq, who was deputy minister under Yasser Arafat and Palestinian representative in Switzerland, according to Haaretz, Hazan said. Kaag is a former official of UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Common List) shared the Likud letter on Twitter, saying, “This is the same Netanyahu-led Likud that courted the Arab votes and is still going on. Like we said … it’s temporary.

Officials in the Muslim world reacted angrily to Wilder’s anti-Ramadan tweet.

Pakistani President Imran Khan called on “Western governments that have banned negative commentary on the Holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those who deliberately spread their message of hatred against Muslims by abusing our prophet.”

Wilders has a “racist and fascist spirit,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party spokesperson, adding that “the enemies of Islam also hate migrants, the poor, the needy and foreigners.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos