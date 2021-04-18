Summit of Israel, UAE, Greece and Cyprus sends message to Turkey – analysis

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Nicosia in 2016 with the President of Cyprus and the Prime Minister of Greece and welcomed the creation of a new strategic axis in the Eastern Mediterranean, they underlined in a joint statement that this alliance does not was not an exclusive club and that other countries were welcome.

Another country joined on Friday: the United Arab Emirates, which no one would have imagined at that meeting five years ago, would be the country that responds to the invitation.

The United Arab Emirates sent Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, to Paphos, Cyprus, to join the meeting with Foreign Minister Gadi Ashkenazi, his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides , and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Gargash is a senior diplomat from the United Arab Emirates who served for 13 years – until February – as the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

While Iran made the headlines of this meeting – Ashkenazi pointed out the Islamic Republic in its public comments – another country was probably paying even greater attention to the meaning and significance of parliament: Turkey.

Since Israel signed the Abrahamic Agreements in Washington in September with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, the threat Iran posed to Israel and the Gulf countries has been widely seen as the glue of those relations.

While concern over Iran is a major regional concern that Israel has in common with the United Arab Emirates, it is by no means the only one. The UAE is also concerned about Turkey’s plans in the region, and Gargash’s presence at the Cyprus summit along with three other countries in the region most concerned about Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey sends a clear message to Ankara.

Ashkenazi in his public comments said Israel would do whatever it takes to “prevent the extremist and anti-Semitic regime” in Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Not a word he mentioned on Turkey, although Ankara was certainly a topic of discussion.

As concerned as the UAE is about Iran, it is also concerned about Turkey. Two fellows from the European Council on Foreign Relations, Asli Aydintasbas and Cinzia Bianco, wrote last month that by 2020 Turkey had become for the UAE “a bigger rival” in the Middle East than any other regional player, including Iran. ABU DHABI, they wrote, viewed Iran as “weakened by both COVID-19 and sanctions as part of the Trump administration’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign.”

Turkey, however, carried its weight throughout the region, from Libya to Syria. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, they wrote, are engaged in a “decade-long feud that reshuffles the geopolitical order in the Middle East and North Africa”, and the two countries see each other as nothing less as “existential rivals” engaged in a “series of proxy wars between the Horn of Africa and the eastern Mediterranean”.

The two countries, they wrote, have been on the opposite side of every regional conflict since 2011, including in Libya, Yemen and Syria.

The UAE’s accession to Israel, Cyprus and Greece – whose trilateral alliance arose in part from an interest in placing controls over Turkey – must be seen in the context of the UAE-Turkey feud, and for the mutual benefit of the four countries to contain Ankara in the eastern Mediterranean and the region. According to Aydintasbas and Bianco, the origins of the UAE-Turkish rivalry can be traced back to the Arab uprising of the spring of 2011, when Ankara “saw [it] as an opportunity not only to shake up the OLD power structure in the region, but also to expand its own influence. As friendly governments took office in Yemen, Tunisia and Egypt, Erdogan’s Islamist-leaning Justice and Development Party (AKP) – sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood – hoped the new regional order would reshape the Arab world in the image of the AKP, ushering in an era of elected Sunni governments allied with Turkey instead of elites or secular monarchies.

All of this shook the Gulf monarchies who “faced limited internal opposition but saw the revolutionary tide in the region as a potential challenge to the authoritarian market in their own societies.” This concern was then compounded by Turkey’s warm relationship with Qatar, as “the Emiratis feared that Ankara and Doha would position themselves at the heart of a regional Islamist network and that the United Arab Emirates would be cornered.”

The lines of battle were thus drawn. Relations between the two countries collapsed in 2013, when the Egyptian military deposed the Muslim Brotherhood government from Muhammad Morsi and brought General Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to power, which angered Erdogan. Then three years later there was an unsuccessful coup attempt in Turkey which Erdogan largely blamed on the UAE.

The UAE’s sharing of the podium in Cyprus with the foreign ministers of Israel, Cyprus and Greece goes a long way to consolidating an anti-Turkey axis – although neither partner would describe it like that – and no. is just the last step in rapid diplomacy. the change Israel made in the wake of the Mavi Marmara flotilla incident in 2010, and the recognition in Jerusalem that the hitherto strategic relationship between Israel and Turkey was over and would not return for a long time.

Following the severing of ties with Turkey, Jerusalem has maintained close ties with Turkey’s rivals in the region, mainly Greece and Cyprus, but also Balkan countries like Romania and Bulgaria.

Israel lost an important strategic partner when ties with Turkey were severed and, in addition to losing a large market for its weapons, it also lost the Air Force’s ability to train in the Turkish airspace. On Sunday, the Defense Ministry announced that Israel had just signed a 20-year, $ 1.65 billion defense purchase contract with Greece – which more than makes up for lost military deals with Turkey – and that its Training problems for the air force were solved by training in the Greek skies. .

The now addition of the UAE to an Israeli-Greek-Cypriot axis further demonstrates that all is not lost when a door is closed in Israel’s regional relations, and that it is possible – with a thought. creative and common interests – to open another.