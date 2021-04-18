Only Jokowi dares to seize the state property of Soeharto’s son

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government is preparing to take over a number of assets managed by former President Soeharto, from the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) currently under discussion at the Granadi building and Megamendung Villa.

The resumption of the assets of Taman Mini was announced in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No 19 of 2021 regarding the resumption of treatment of TMII issued by President Joko Widodo. Jokowi is arguably a courageous president after decades of being ignored by previous leaders.

Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) has been managed by the Harapan Kita Foundation for 44 years. This foundation was founded by the wife of the second President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soeharto, namely Tien Soeharto by Presidential Decree (Keppres) 51 of 1977.





As part of this takeover, the Indonesian Miniature Garden continues to operate as usual. It’s just. So far, Yayasan Harapan Kita must provide a management report to the transition team within three months.

“During the transition period, TMII continues to operate. The staff are working normally, receiving financial rights and facilities as usual, nothing has changed. And later, of course, we engaged with our team. transition to give it the task of thinking about management innovation and well-being, ”said State Secretary Pratikno (04/08/2021).

The General Directorate of State Assets, Ministry of Finance, noted that TMII’s land assets were worth IDR 20.5 trillion. The value of other assets, such as buildings owned by 10 ministries / institutions, museums and 31 pavilions owned by local government, is still being calculated.

The government is furious because TMII’s assets have never deposited state non-tax revenue (PNBP), even though taxes are still being paid. It is hoped that after becoming government property, it will be able to contribute to state revenues.

“State revenues are two-tax and non-tax. So far, the PNBP has never been deposited,” said DJKN state property manager Encep Sudarwanpekan.

Our Harapan Foundation never pays PNBP because in Presidential Decree 51 of 1977, the issue of PNBP was not regulated. According to Encep, if it has been taken over, it will be clear that the contribution of the PNBP is linked to the contribution to the use of state property.

State losses of Rs 40-50 billion per year

Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said one of the government’s considerations in gaining control of TMII was that the loss suffered each year reached IDR 50 billion.

“There is a loss of between 40 billion rupees and 50 billion rupees per year. It is a consideration,” Moeldoko said on Friday (09/04/2021).

Secretary of the Ministry of State Secretariat Setya Utama also confirmed that the Harapan Kita Foundation never filed a PNBP. “It is true that I have never deposited any income into the public treasury,” Satya told CNBC Indonesia.

TMII funding never used state money

Meanwhile, Harapan Kita Foundation secretary Tira Sasangka Putra said that for 44 years running TMII, her party never used the state budget.

“The funding is directly funded by the Harapan Kita Foundation without any government budget support,” Tria said at a press conference at TMII, East Jakarta, as quoted by detikcom on Sunday (04/11/2021).

Tria said that during the management task of TMII, the Harapan Kita Foundation never submitted the budget requirements to the state. Yayasan Harapan Kita, he continued, supports everything necessary for TMII.

<< Yayasan Harapan Kita, as beneficiary of state missions, never submitted or requested the budgetary needs of the TMII leadership to the state or the government in accordance with the mandate of Presidential Decree No. 51 of 1977 Of course, the revenues obtained by running TMII's agency cannot always meet TMII's operational needs, ”he said.

Takeover of the Granadi building at the Megamendung villa

After taking over the management of TMII, the government will also take over the assets of the Granadi building and the Villa Megamendung. These two assets belong to the Supersemar Foundation, which is owned by Soeharto, but currently both assets are confiscated by the state in 2018 due to a legal case of embezzlement of the state budget.

The Director of State Assets of the Ministry of Finance, Encep Sudarwan, said assets that have been confiscated by the state automatically become the government-run BMN.

“The Granadi building and the assets of Megamendung, along this BMN, are managed by the DJKN (General Directorate of State Property),” he said.

So far, the South Jakarta District Court has confiscated assets worth around Rs 242 billion out of a total of 113 accounts owned by the Supersemar Foundation. Meanwhile, the Supersemar Foundation is forced to pay public losses of 4.4 trillion rupees.

