2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi demonstrating his role as party activist, not Indias PM: CPI (M)





The leftist leader said his party had announced earlier that it would not hold large public rallies in West Bengal linked to the polls.



On April 18, CPI (M) criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing to campaign in West Bengal Assembly polls despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, saying he was demonstrating his role as militant of the partisan party and not that of the country PM. While we Indians suffer from a raging pandemic, we unfortunately do not have a Union government. What we have is a public relations company, with an electoral activist, insensitively and brazenly unleashing the pain, misery and devastation of the masses. Modi demonstrating his role as an activist of a partisan party is more important than that of the Indian Prime Minister. That’s why his priority is the election campaign, if there’s time left he does something superficial for the TV pictures and the headlines. A sorry state, CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury general secretary said in a series of tweets. India is facing the most severe crisis in decades, which a former army chief says is like war. But Modi is busy campaigning, unavailable for State WCs, and doing a reunion thing after finishing his super-broadcast events, he tweeted. The leftist leader mentioned that his party had announced earlier that it would not hold large public rallies in West Bengal linked to the polls. Congress also announced it. But this BJP leader, who is also the Home Secretary, is spouting ridiculous, unscientific nonsense about Covid. Are his rallies and those of Modis more important than the life of the Indians? he asked on Twitter. A record one-day increase of 2.61,500 infections brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 1.47,88,109, while active cases topped the 18 lakh mark, according to ministry data. Union Health updates April 18. . The number of deaths from the disease rose to 1,77,150 in the country with a record 1,501 new deaths, according to data updated at 8 a.m. Mr Yechury also asked Mr Modi about his remarks on Saturday that India defeated COVID-19 last year. Is that so? Why are we in this tragic situation? You still have no plan, no strategy to stop sending people to their deaths. Stop mass congregations and your megalomaniac electoral rallies. Free up your private people’s health trust fund, he added.

