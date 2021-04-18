Opinion: A Trump political institute? Heaven help us





Trump alumni without independent means are going to need paychecks – especially after some in the former administration reportedly struggled to find jobs following the deadly riot on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters on the 6th. January. warned employers that if they hired one of Trump’s “fabulous fellows”, the post would “assume that everything your company or business talks about is a lie.” Politico also reported that former Trumpers face “bleak” job prospects due to the stain of their association with him. A handful of Trump loyalists are still receiving federal salaries because the government provides small employees to former presidents. And some, like former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, have secured work from Fox News (Kudlow is also listed as vice chairman of the America’s board of directors. First Institute). announced and a GOP / Trump insider Armstrong Williams told the Washington Post that “many, many people” saw job postings canceled after Trump instigated the attack on Capitol Hill. Given the former president’s entrepreneurial past, it’s no surprise that acolytes facing poor job prospects decided to create work for themselves. According to the institute’s website, 35 of them were named to “the team”. (Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner would be part-time advisers.) With those millions of seed money, salaries shouldn’t be an issue. And like Trump, more than half of those appointed to the institute will get fancy titles like “president” of this or “director” of that. But what will they do exactly? According to the institute’s website, it will house at least 15 “centers” that will conduct research and “develop policies that put Americans first.” It should be noted that the Trump team promised the same during their administration, but did not go very far. Perhaps by getting to work, the presidents and directors of the institute could come up with the health care plan that Trump promised and never achieved. Or a real infrastructure program to replace the one Trump apparently forgot. Come to think of it, the institute could fill its entire agenda with ideas that the former president failed to develop or implement despite big promises. For starters, there’s this “big, beautiful” southern border wall that Mexico was supposed to pay to build. Trump hasn’t half finished and Mexico hasn’t paid a dime. Then there are all those jobs Trump promised to create in manufacturing plants and coal mines. And what about the 4% annual growth in gross domestic product that he promised? Perhaps the institute could design policies to achieve this. The problem for any thinker who will populate the America First Institute is that greater Washington, let alone the country as a whole, is already very well served by political experts. The Heritage Foundation, Brookings, the Kaiser Family Foundation, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Rand Corporation, the Center for American Progress, and the National Bureau of Economic Research, to name a few, spend hundreds of millions per year in research and policy development. They also have Nobel Laureates and other world leaders in their ranks. At the American First Institute, one of the best-known names comes with additional controversy. John Ratcliffe, who served as Trump’s director of national intelligence for seven months, questioned whether he misrepresented his credentials before accepting the post and, during his tenure, declassified unverified Russian intelligence in an apparent attempt to help Trump politically. people like Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, former national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, will bring a touch of gravity to the operation, but overall the folks at Rand or Brookings probably have little to fear. in terms of academic competition. Additionally, some of the thematic areas assigned to this team suggest a less than serious mindset. Among the institute’s “centers” will be one devoted to “media accountability” which will be headed by a former Trump campaign marketing executive with no apparent media experience. Likewise, a Center for Electoral Integrity will be headed by a former judge of the first instance court who does not mention any election-related expertise in his biographical sketch. Electoral integrity and media accountability are obsessions for Trump, who is infamous for his unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud and countless reckless attacks on the press.

Taken together, the people and the new institute’s agenda suggest that it will primarily serve as a job creation project for needy alumni of the administration by pretending that Trump was a successful leader. Much will have to be overlooked, including the former president’s miserable response to the Covid-19 pandemic, his record of lies and his decisive defeat in his reelection bid.

The team’s commitment to upholding the mirage of Trump’s “success” – even without mentioning it by name on the site – was evident when institute president Brooke Rollins announced its launch to “pursue transformative changes ”of the past four years. “We are continuing the mission,” she said in her pop-up video message on the site’s home page.

Heaven is helping us.

