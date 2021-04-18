ChinaIssues with Giada Messetti: the major themes of contemporary China





the fourth edition of the China Issues course, held at the SantAnna School of Advanced Studies, has started. Monday April 19, Giada Messetti, sinologist and journalist, author of In the head of the dragon, intervenes. Identity and ambition of the new China which will speak about the figure of Xi Jinping and our relations with China.

Who does Xi Jinping and what are his main goals? Xi Jinping is one of the two most powerful men in the world, according to many of the most powerful, and the person who cannot be ignored if you want to understand China in 2021. President of the People’s Republic since 2013, he has shaped in its image and similarity with Chinese institutions in order to achieve the slogan of its policy: the Chinese dream. It foresees two important milestones, known as the two 100s: achieving the internal goal of a moderately prosperous society by this year, in which we will celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party and, of by 2049, will reach the outer target. to make China a fully developed nation, completing the process of rebirth which will bring it back to a position of primacy in the world. How has China’s international projection changed with Xi Jinping? changed a lot. For the first time in history, Beijing has started to project itself outwards actively, for example with the New Silk Road project, and in some cases even quite aggressively, as in the south of the China and the East China Sea. For millennia, China had never done this, it had always moved within its geographical borders, seeing itself as the central country surrounded by tributary states which recognized it and which, in turn, were recognized and enjoyed the dignity of existence. What do Xi’s political choices mean for Italy and for those watching China? Xi’s political choices create discontent and an upset stomach in the international community because they have made explicit China’s new position as a great power. As far as our country is concerned, it will be more and more important to try to find a European voice as uniform as possible, taking care not to slip into the ideological and propaganda clash which, in recent times, has become of importance. louder and louder. For outside observers, in addition to the difficulty due to Covid to physically enter China last year, the arrival of Xi Jinping complicated everything because the increasingly strict control of information and academic circles was the one of the main characteristics of its policy. . By Alberto Di Minin and Filippo Fasulo

