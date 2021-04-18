Jokowi’s request to the poor corrupters is just a gimmick





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Indonesia Corruption Watch Researcher (ICW) Wana Alamsyah assessed the president’s request Joko Widodoto impoverish the corrupters in order to save the losses of the State from the authorsCorruption only thing(a tip to get attention) alone. According to Wana, Jokowi’s request submitted to the police was inversely proportional to the reality on the ground. “The facts on the ground are that only a few cases are dealt with by money laundering,” Wana said in the 2020 Corruption Enforcement Trends launch, which was broadcast live on the Sahabat ICW Youtube channel, Sunday (18 / 4).

Based on the corruption prosecution data that ICW collected, out of the 442 corruption cases that were prosecuted in the investigation and determination of suspects in 2020, 394 corruption cases were been charged with articles on state financial losses, 22 extortion cases, 20 corruption cases and 3 gratuity cases. ICW found only 3 corruption cases accused of money laundering. These cases are the corruption of the Jiwasraya Insurance Money Laundering (TPPU), the Danareksa Sekuritas case and the Pinangki Attorney case. To prosecute corruption, law enforcement tends to use Articles 2 and 3 of Law No. 8 of 2010 on the Prevention and Elimination of the Crime of Money Laundering. The article deals with the financial losses of the state and does not focus on seizing the assets of the corrupters to impoverish them. “This is counterproductive to the president’s vision of expropriating assets or impoverishing the corrupters,” Wana said. On the other hand, with regard to preparation for asset confiscation, the bill on asset confiscation is not included in the priority of the national legislation program (prolegnas). Therefore, ICW recommends that the government immediately prioritize the seizure of assets. This is done so that the idea of ​​impoverishing the corrupters and recovering state losses can be realized immediately. (iam / eks)



