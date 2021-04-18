Proposals for a European Super League that are very damaging to football … clubs must respond to their supporters

Johnson believes the plans would strike at the heart of the domestic game (Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for proposals for a European Super League very damaging to football and says premier league clubs must respond to their supporters before deciding to launch a separatist competition.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City have signed the escape plan, according to reports, and will be joined by teams from Italy and Spain – Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

UEFA has reacted angrily to the threat from the Big Six Premier League clubs to help form a new competition. A joint statement from UEFA, the football associations of England, Spain and Italy, as well as the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A added that they remain united in their efforts to stop this cynical project and considered all judicial and sporting (measures) to prevent this from happening.

On Sunday evening, Mr Johnson took to Twitter to criticize the proposals, tweeting: The European Super League plans would be very damaging to football and we support the football authorities in their action.

They would strike at the heart of the national game, and concern fans across the country.

Affected clubs should respond to their supporters and the wider football community before taking any further action.

Sadiq Khan, followed the former mayor of London, adding that the clubs could face state intervention to prevent the change.

He tweeted: Football should be for the fans, not for the elite, for the many, not for the few. I urge the clubs involved in the misguided European Super League proposal to think again. If the clubs move forward they need to know they could face intervention to protect the game we all love.

In a solo statement, the English FA said: It is clear that this would harm English and European football at all levels and attack the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are fundamental to competitive sport.

The story continues

For the creation of new competitions involving clubs from different associations, the approval of the relevant national associations, the confederation and / or FIFA would be required.

We will not allow any competition which would be detrimental to English football and will take all legal and / or regulatory measures necessary to protect the broader interests of the game.

We note that Fifa confirmed earlier this year that they and the six confederations will not recognize any such competition and, as such, any player or club involved may not be allowed to participate in an official competition. which falls under the auspices of FIFA or their respective confederation. .

The FA will continue to work with UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League to ensure that nothing is approved that could harm English football. We will work with supporters, the Premier League, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to uphold the integrity and future of football. English in the best interest of football.

The Premier League released its own heavily worded statement as news broke on the eve of a meeting where UEFA is expected to approve a revamped 36-team Champions League.

Getty Images

The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the pyramid of national and European football, the league said in a statement.

Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream of their team being able to climb to the top and play against the best. We believe the concept of a European Super League would destroy that dream.

A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game and have a profoundly damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, as well as all those in football who rely on our funding and our solidarity to prosper.

The Professional Footballers Association said in a statement on Sunday evening that it had serious concerns about the proposal and is committed to working with players and relevant organizations to represent the best interests of the games and protect the integrity of the soccer.

Gary Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, called the plans an absolute scandal, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic, and called on the teams that signed up to receive points, with former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane agreeing it was all about money and greed .

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta were asked about the matter after their respective games on Sunday, both declining to comment before knowing full details.

Additional reports by PA.

Read more

European Super League: Latest news and live updates with Premier League sides joining the Separatist League

Gary Neville disgusted by European Super League plans to relegate Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal

Premier League condemns European Super League project as UEFA vows to stop cynical project

Gary Neville on European Super League: Manchester United legend calls for point deduction for Big Six plans