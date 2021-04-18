Pro-Trump author Eric Metaxas calls 2020 election fraud deniers ‘enemies of this country’





Eric Metaxas, New York Times bestselling Christian author and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, said deniers of baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 election results were fraudulent are “enemies of this country”.

Although Trump and his allies continue to claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” by Democrats and President Joe Biden, no evidence has been provided to support this extraordinary claim. But Metaxas, along with many other staunch supporters of the former president, have repeatedly pushed this baseless claim.

“We should never rest. Never rest and never be silent until we clearly understand that every legal vote is counted. That we will never have anything to love again and the people who do that will be sued because it’s despicable, ”Metaxas said in an interview Saturday night with Real America’s Voice.

“It’s like putting a bullet in Lady Liberty’s head,” he added.

Prominent Christian author Eric Metaxas continues to claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. In this photo, Metaxas speaks at the 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, DC on January 27, 2017 TASOS KATOPODIS / AFP via Getty Images

Metaxas described the alleged electoral fraud as a “crass attack” on the United States. “The people who attack our elections are fundamentally hostile to this nation. They are enemies of this country,” he said.

The Christian author said he doesn’t care “if it’s Republicans or Democrats – whoever is corrupt, whoever is involved in or deflects corruption from our vote, or participates in that, I just have to say. .. that is the darkest thing. “

“In my life, I’ve never seen anything like it,” added Metaxas. “And the idea of ​​people telling us, ‘Shut up and we’ll move on’ – I’m never going to move on.” He said he wanted to “lead the way by telling people, don’t shut it down, keep talking”.

Dozens of election challenges filed by Trump and his allies have failed in state and federal courts, as even judges appointed by the former president and other Republicans have dismissed or dismissed the often bizarre claims. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber ​​and Infrastructure Security Agency, headed by a person named by Trump, said in mid-November that the 2020 election was “the safest in American history.” The agency claimed that “there is no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, altered votes or was in any way compromised.”

Former US Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of the most loyal members of Trump’s cabinet, said in early December that there was “no evidence” of widespread fraud that could change the outcome elections. Numerous poll counts and audits in major battlefield states – including Arizona and Georgia where state elections were overseen by Republican secretaries of state – also reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

But many Trump followers continue to believe or pretend the election was stolen. At the end of November, Metaxas tweeted: “Trump will be inaugurated. For the serious crimes of attempting to hold a US presidential election, many will go to jail. The swamp will be drained. And Lincoln’s prophetic words on ‘a new birth of freedom “will be fulfilled. Pray.”

Newsweek has contacted Metaxas for further comment.

