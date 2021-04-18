Turkey seeks to build its image in the Balkans thanks to Islam

Turkey is working to expand its influence in the Balkans and to do so, it is using religion to make further inroads.

Dr Ahmet Erdi Ozturk, associate professor at London Metropolitan University and Coventry University, said Turkey has undertaken a multi-year study that took it across the Balkans to better understand the scope of the soft power of Turkey in the region. Through interviews with hundreds of local officials and citizens, Ozturk has compiled his findings into a new book titled Religion, Identity and Power: Turkey and the Balkans in the 21st Century.

That main issue of the books is the role of religion, identity and power in foreign policies, Ozturk told Ahval News in a recent podcast.

He explained to Ahval that his inspiration for researching this book came from the amount of attention developments in Turkey, especially attracted by many people in the Balkans. While Ozturk has traveled throughout the region for his book, his book specifically focuses on three countries: Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria.

All of these countries share some commonalities as NATO members and each are former territories of the Ottoman Empire. However, Ozturk said he chose the three countries because each of them invited the Religious Authority of Turkey, known as Diyanet, to their country throughout the 1990s.

Even though Turkey has official representations in the Balkan countries, only these three countries accept its presence at the national level through the Diyanet, he said.

The reason for their openness to the presence of the Diyanets came from their trust in secular Turkey or in a secular state identity that also followed a moderate form of Islam. Turkey’s rule President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw the reach of the Diyanets expand as his country began to see a shift in the way it defined the identity of states.

Ozturk said secular identity has special appeal, but religious soft power in Turkey today has merged with other elements of Turkish state identity today, including populism right wing and its aggressive foreign policy.

The AKP realized that Turkey’s secular, West-oriented foreign policy did not serve the country’s new interests or desires, Ozturk explained.

This, he argues, raises the question of whether it can be called soft power or something entirely different. Other countries in Europe, like France, have taken a tougher line on the spread of Islam by turkeys and have called foreign influence on domestic Muslim populations potentially destabilizing.

Ozturk argues that the use of Islam by Turkish governments is quite problematic, but says calling it dangerous would be quite ambitious. He adds that there is some concern about Turkey’s activities in the region, but that doesn’t evoke the rhetoric of security like it does in other countries.

There are limits to Turkey’s strategy of strengthening its influence in the Balkans through religion. Its Ottoman past acts as a hindrance in some ways, as does the fact that Turkish employees of Diyanet operating in the region do not always have the required language skills that would help them in their local work.

Another dimension to this is the crowded space to use Islam as an instrument of soft power. In this work, Ozturk says Turkey faces stiff competition from Saudi Arabia and others who are also investing in Muslim communities in the Balkans. He described it as a huge competition with their own separate audiences receiving the hallmark of Islam from each country.

At this level, Ozturk notes that a distinct limitation also arises and that it is the local perceptions of the two countries that tend to be negative. Both countries are seen as authoritarian states ruled by internationally discredited figures who can hamper their regional work.

There will be no winner in this game because all of these countries bring problematic baggage, Ozturk said.