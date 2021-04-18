Politics
Covid in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee reports 3 problems to PM Modi and requests intervention ‘
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congressional Supreme (TMC) Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in which she highlighted three important issues regarding the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India, which is leading to a huge spike in the number of cases and deaths.
The issues Banerjee mentioned in his letter are vaccination, the supply of essential drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, and the supply of oxygen to West Bengal. She requested the intervention of the Centers in these areas. As such, in the current situation, we need to dramatically increase our capabilities to tackle the pandemic on a war footing, she added.
At first, Banerjee told PM Modi that another letter was sent to him on February 24 in which she asked him to allow West Bengal to purchase doses of the vaccine directly from public funds and to launch a campaign to free vaccination to cover the entire population of the state. However, the state has not yet received the required authorization.
Here are the three issues that the CM of Bengal asked the Center to address:
1. Vaccination:
In the letter, Banerjee said that the population density in West Bengal and more specifically in the capital city of Kolkata is extremely high and that targeted and aggressive vaccination against Covid-19 disease is very important. However, the Centre’s vaccine dose supply has been scarce and inconsistent, which has negatively impacted state immunization programs, she said, adding that the immunization program suffers due to uncertainties. supply of the Center.
Stressing that nearly 2.7 million beneficiaries need to be vaccinated and that 5.4 million doses of vaccine are needed, the CM called on Modi to intervene urgently and ensure that the dose requirement is met. completed as soon as possible.
2. Supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab:
Banerjee said the supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab is extremely scarce in West Bengal and the state needs 6,000 vials of Remdesivir and 1,000 vials of Tocilizumab per day. Currently, only 1,000 vials of Remdesivir are available in the state per day and there is no new supply of Tocilizumab, added Banerjee and urged the prime minister to ensure that all relevant authorities ensure that they step up their efforts. efforts and to ensure a regular supply of these drugs. as soon as possible.
3. Oxygen supply:
The last point the CM of Bengal wrote in his letter to PM Modi concerned the oxygen supply to infected patients. Amid the massive spike in cases and deaths in India, several states have reported severe oxygen shortages and called on the Center to tackle the problem.
Banerjee’s help, the oxygen supply to West Bengal must be assured and certain. The Steel Authority of India Limiter (SAIL) caters to our needs at this time and we would be grateful if you would ask them to ensure a steady supply as well, she added.
Read also | Indias: weekly Covid-19 positivity rate drops from 3.05% to 13.54%
West Bengal reported the highest one-day peak of 7,713 new Covid cases on Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 651,508, according to the state health services bulletin. More than 10,500 people have succumbed to the disease so far with 24 new deaths on Saturday. Calcutta, the worst-affected region in the state, saw a record jump of 1,998 new cases and 10 deaths on Saturday.
The recent outbreak and deaths in West Bengal can be attributed to political rallies and roadshows held as part of the eight-phase State Assembly elections where social distancing, wearing face masks and others Covid protocols are not followed.
CM Banerjee also said in his letter that the sharp increase in cases in West Bengal is mainly due to the large number of foreigners entering the state for campaigning and other purposes at the request of some parties. policies.
