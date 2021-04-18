Trump criticizes Biden for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan on September 11





Former President Donald Trump criticizes President Biden for ending US involvement in Afghanistan on September 11, saying the solemn anniversary should be dedicated to the nearly 3,000 “great souls” lost in the terrorist attacks.

“September 11th represents a very sad event and time for our country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we have lost,” Trump said, adding that a withdrawal on another day “is a wonderful and positive thing to do. . “

Debra Burlingame, who lost her brother in the 9/11 attacks, said she totally agreed with Trump.

“Strategically it makes a lot of sense to pull out on September 11,” she told the Herald. “It is going to be used by the jihadists as a recruitment poster.”

Burlingame said he was deaf at first, adding that she wondered if a “25-year-old White House aide” who was just a child on 9/11 had invented the idea.

“You have to step down, but doing it on September 11 is flawless,” she added. “He doesn’t think like the enemy thinks.”

Charles Chic Burlingame III, brother of Burlingames, was the pilot of American Airlines Flight 77 which was hijacked from Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, and airlifted into the Pentagon on September 11.

It struck about an hour after American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, both exiting Logan International Airport in Boston, collided with the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan at 18 minute intervals from 8:45 a.m.

The last hijacked plane, Flight 93, crashed in Shanksville, Pa. After heroic passengers rushed into the cabin and took control of the plane. Forty passengers and crew perished.

Lets roll, was the rallying cry of the heroes of Flight 93 that day. They likely saved the U.S. Capitol and changed the dynamic that spanned two decades.

The September 11 attacks killed 2,997 people – including 343 firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, 37 port authority officers and 55 military personnel.

Trump said on Sunday that this should be the focus of September 11 – the twentieth anniversary.

“I wish Joe Biden didn’t use September 11 as the date to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan… we can and must leave sooner. Nineteen years is enough, in fact, far too long and far too long, “Trump said in a 45 Office email statement.

He added: “I made an early withdrawal possible by already withdrawing a large chunk of our billions of dollars in equipment and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops from the level of 16. 000 that was there – the same in Iraq, and without soldiers. in Syria, except in the region where we keep the oil. “

