PM Modi provides update on COVID-19 situation in Varanasi









ANI |

Update: Apr 18, 2021 4:54 PM IS

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi by video conference and ordered officials to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during the meeting, information on tests, beds, drugs, vaccines and manpower, among others, was taken by the Prime Minister for the prevention of Covid-19 and appropriate treatment of patients infected with the crown.

During the discussion, PM Modi particularly stressed that “Do gaz doori, mask hai zaroori” (at two meters distance and a mask is necessary) should be followed by everyone and asked the administration to sensitize all people over 45 for vaccination. countryside.

PM Modi thanked all the doctors and medical staff in the country and said that even in this hour of crisis, they are doing their duty sincerely.

He said we need to learn from the experiences of the past year and move forward with caution.

The prime minister said that as a representative of Varanasi, he also received constant comments from the general public.

He said the expansion and modernization of medical infrastructure in Varanasi over the past 5-6 years has helped fight Corona. At the same time, the availability of beds, intensive care and oxygen in Varanasi is increased.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to redouble efforts at all levels in the face of stress due to the increase in the number of patients. He said the Varanasi administration should step up the pace of work in all areas in the same way it quickly set up the “Kashi Covid Response Center,” according to the PMO.

The Prime Minister also placed emphasis on “Test, Track and Treat” and said that like the first wave, the same strategy must be adopted to win over viruses.

“He also insisted on the need to provide as soon as possible the traceability of contracts and the test reports of those infected. He also called on the administration to fulfill all its responsibilities towards the patients and their families living in home isolation in a sensitive way, “said the PMO.

PM Modi commended the voluntary organizations in Varanasi for their close collaboration with the government and said they should be further encouraged.

Representatives of the public and officials from the Varanasi region briefed the Prime Minister on the preparations for the prevention and treatment of Covid and informed him of the problems with the control rooms set up for contact tracing, command centers and control set up for home isolation, dedicated telephone line ambulances, provision of telemedicine from control rooms, deployment of additional rapid response teams in urban areas among others.

“The Prime Minister has been informed that to date 19,883 people have received the first dose and 35,014 people have received the two doses of vaccination to prevent Covid,” the PMO said. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos