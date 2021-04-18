Nearly two-thirds of Trump voters dislike Meghan Markle, poll finds





The favorability of the Duchess of Sussex is seen through a political lens in the United States. Meghan Markle gets positive ratings from 72% of voters who supported Joe Biden. However, Markle is viewed favorably by just 25% of voters who backed Donald Trump in 2020. See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The Duchess of Sussex’s favorability is seen through a partisan lens in the United States, as she does poorly among voters who backed former President Donald Trump in 2020, according to a new poll from The Economist / YouGov.

Among Trump voters, 62% of those polled have an unfavorable opinion of Meghan Markle, with 46% having a “very unfavorable” opinion.

Only 25% of Trump voters have a favorable opinion of Markle.

However, she is viewed favorably by 72% of voters who supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, with just 14% of Biden voters having a negative opinion.

Among the general public, Markle is viewed positively by 47% of respondents, 33% seeing her unfavorably and 20% of respondents having no opinion.

Partisan lines are similar for Markle’s husband Prince Harry.

While 76% of Biden voters have a favorable opinion of the Duke of Sussex, only 10% of Biden voters view him unfavorably.

Among Trump voters, 38% of those polled saw Harry in a positive light, while 46% expressed disapproval.

The late Princess Diana, Harry’s mother, is viewed positively by 66% of respondents and her enduring popularity translates into the politics 79% of Biden voters see her positively, with 67% of Trump voters expressing the same sentiment.

The royal family is currently in mourning following the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke died on April 9 at the age of 99 and was the longest-serving British husband in history.

Harry flew to the UK to attend the funeral, while Markle, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, remained in the US because she was not permitted to travel.

Markle paid homage to the Duke by providing a bespoke wreath for the funeral service and sending a handwritten note.

The relationship between Markle, Harry and the Royal Family has been under intense focus since the couple’s successful March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke reportedly disapproved of the interview, but continued to support the couple.

