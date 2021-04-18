Desperate talks to get five million shots from India ahead of Boris Johnson visit





Officials are in desperate talks to get five million doses of vaccine from India, amid mounting tensions over the prime ministers’ planned trip. Boris Johnson is due to fly to India next weekend on a diplomatic visit that has already been scaled back as cases of Covid across the country continue to rise. In recent days, there have been growing calls for Mr Johnson to cancel the trip, with scientists saying the decision to keep India off the red quarantine list is mystifying. Government sources have said that amid diplomatic negotiations, talks are still underway on when Britain will receive a long-awaited vaccine order from India. The UK has ordered 10 million doses of AstraZeneca from the Indias Serum Institute, which were due to arrive last month. But so far Britain has only received half of the delivery, after the Indian government stepped in to prioritize doses for home use, as cases skyrocketed. Delays have delayed the rollout of the NHS vaccination program, drastically reducing the number of first doses given this month. Several states in India are now reporting jab shortages, with their leaders urging the government to meet domestic demand, raising fears that exports may be stalled. A UK government source said yesterday: We still expect to receive the remaining five million doses, it’s just a matter of when. We do not have a confirmed date. A second source said: They are still negotiating the details, but we expect the deal to be done. No 10 reported on Friday that Mr Johnson was reluctant to postpone what will be his first major international trip since reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. At the end of last month, his envoy, Lord Eddie Lister, traveled to India to visit the Serum Institute, as part of efforts to secure the vaccine doses, ahead of Mr Johnsons visit. Over the past week, new cases in India have reached over 260,000 per day, while 77 cases of the Indian variant of Covid have now been reported in the UK. Scientists fear the spike in cases in India suggests the variant may be more transmissible, with fears it could escape vaccines. Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the NHS Test and Trace, said on Sunday that some cases discovered in the UK did not have a clear link to travel from India. UK health officials are now talking to colleagues in India to try to get them samples, in order to conduct laboratory studies on the variant. Professor Adam Finn, of the Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, on Friday said he found it “mystifying” and “slightly confusing” that India was not on the government’s “red list” for trips.







