Mysterious signs urging Kashmiris to ‘invest in Turkey’ spark debate





Buildings collapsed, people died, many injured; massive earthquake hits Turkey. The mysterious appearance of billboards in historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar, urging Kashmiris to “invest in Turkey”, took everyone by surprise. Authorities have no idea who installed these signs in every busy area of ​​J & K’s winter capital. “An outdoor advertising contract including the installation of billboards and billboards has been awarded to a private company,” Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner Athar Amir Khan told International Business Times, adding, “I have no idea who installed these signs, but I’ll check.” A large number of signs have recently appeared in different parts of the city of Srinagar, asking the Kashmiris to invest in Turkey. The notice boards were installed by a New Delhi-based immigration consultancy firm – Olives and Figs. Signs urging ‘invest in Turkey’ appear in Srinagarsocial media On its website, the company claims to provide “tailor-made solutions for business investment immigration with second citizenship or passport and economic citizenship or residency through investment programs.” “We are an immigration consulting firm specializing in 3 regions that offers a consulting service that has built a reputation for integrity, transparency and results. Our team of consultants is always up to date with the rules and regulations that shape immigration. They are experts to match you. with programs that best meet your needs and have the best chance of success. Our offices around the world extend to the UAE, Turkey and India, ”the website says. Billboards generate debate Amid India’s strained relations after August 5, 2019, the appearance of these billboards sparked interest as well as debate among ordinary people as these billboards attract the attention of all. passers-by due to their enormous size. People believe the signs were installed with permission from the authorities, although a private company handles the outdoor advertising within SMC’s jurisdiction. India-Turkey relations strained after the repeal of Article 370 For decades, India and Turkey enjoyed good bilateral relations, but also experienced tensions due to the ferocity of the Turkish government. Not only Pakistan and China, but countries like Malaysia and Turkey have opposed the Indian government’s decision to repeal Section 370 of J&K and divide the former state of J&K into two territories of the Union (UT). In September 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a strong speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Kashmir.

