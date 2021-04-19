2021 Lebaran return home ban and Jokowi’s claim to keep Covid-19 safe





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government officially announced that back home under Eid al-Fitr 2021 is prohibited. This ban was pronounced by the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy on March 26, 2021. The return ban will take effect from May 6 to 17, 2021. “The ban on returning home will begin from May 6 to 17, 2021. Before and after this date, people are advised not to carry out movements or activities outside the region, unless it is really urgent and necessary, ”Muhadjir said. According to Muhadjir, the government has decided to ban the return home of Eid due to the high rate of transmission and death from Covid-19 after several long holidays, especially the Christmas and New Year holidays in 2020. Also read: Police plan to establish 5 checkpoints in Tangerang city during Lebaran home ban After the government’s announcement, the ban on returning to the country of Lebaran was set out in the circular from the head of the 2021 Working Group No. 13 on the elimination of Covid-19. Back home during the month of Ramadan and Idul Fitri 1442 Hijri from May 6 to 17, 2021. Through this circular, the government strictly prohibits people from carrying out return home activities Lebaran 2021 in order to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. This prohibition applies to land, sea and air transport modes. Jokowi start talking On Friday (4/16/2021), President Joko Widodo specifically made a statement regarding the ban on going home for Lebaran this year. President Joko Widodo explained the reasons for implementing the policy. According to the president, all parties must continue to prevent the spread of Covid-19 so that it does not spread further. “For this reason, the government has long since decided to ban going home for this Eid,” Jokowi said in a virtual press conference via the Presidential Secretariat YouTube. “And this decision was made taking into account various considerations. Due to the experience of last year, there was an upward trend in cases after four long vacations,” he continued. Also read: 2021 Lebaran return home ban, here are the locking points in Jadetabek First, Jokowi said, during the Eid al-Fitr 2020 holiday, the number of daily cases increased by 93%. At the same time, the weekly death rate can reach 66%. The second increase in Covid-19 cases occurred during a long vacation on August 20 and 23, 2020. This resulted in an increase of 119% and the weekly death rate rose to 57%.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos