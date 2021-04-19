Kejriwal urges Modi to reserve 70 beds for COVID patients in central government hospitals





New Delhi, April 18 (UNI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reserve 7,000 of the 10,000 beds available in central government hospitals for patients infected with COVID, as nearly all intensive care beds have been occupied in the nation’s capital. to a drastic increase in new cases. “Currently, only 1,800 of the 10,000 central government hospital beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients. I ask you to increase the bed capacity to 7,000 in central government hospitals,” the minister said in chief in a letter. Mr Kejriwal said the COVID situation had worsened in the nation’s capital. “Almost all the beds in the intensive care unit have been occupied,” he said, adding that there is even an urgent need for oxygen cylinders as cases have increased exponentially in these. days. He thanked the Prime Minister for ordering DRDO to build 500 beds, but further asked him to expand its capacity to 1000. Earlier today, the chief minister at a press conference said the nation’s capital had reported more than 25,500 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to nearly 30 percent, sign of worry. The chief minister said he had spoken with Union Home Secretary Amit Shah and informed him of the urgent need for beds and oxygen in Delhi. “I also informed Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan of the same yesterday,” Kejriwal said. He added that within 2-3 days, the Delhi government will install more than 6,000 oxygen beds and also set up more high-flow oxygen beds for patients in some hospitals. “Over the next few days, we will provide an additional 6,000 beds at the Yamuna Sports Complex and the Commonwealth Games Complex. The Radha Soami Satsang Beas Center will be reopened. Beds are also set up in many schools which are attached to hospitals, ”said Kejriwal. The COVID situation has deteriorated significantly in recent days. On Saturday, the capital added the biggest one-day spike of 24,375 new cases in the past 24 hours, while 167 more lives were lost. The city is currently under a 55-hour weekend curfew that will end on Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. To curb the spread of the virus, Kejriwal announced a series of restrictions earlier this week. In addition to the nighttime curfew, the restrictions included a ban on all gatherings – social, religious or political. UNI JAL-NY PS1613

