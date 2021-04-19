GOP’s White House hopes move forward as Trump considers race to 2024





WASHINGTON – Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him at the top of the Republican Party is already beginning.

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched an aggressive program, visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 primaries, and he signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, former vice president of Trumps, started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month he will deliver his first speech since moving to South Carolina. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wooed donors, including at Trump’s backyard, with a prominent speech to the former president at a GOP fundraising retirement dinner this month in March. a-Lago, the Florida resort town where Trump now lives.

Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders feared he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates, delaying preparations as he teased another race. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans.

They fundraise, recruit and work to build awareness. These steps reflect both the party’s fervor to reclaim the White House and the reality that mounting a modern presidential campaign is a multi-year effort.

You build the ark before it rains, said Michael Steel, a Republican strategist who worked for Jeb Bushs’ 2016 presidential campaign, among others. They’ll do the things they need if he decides not to show up.

Trump, at least for now, gives them a lot of leeway, convinced that they do little to threaten his own ambitions.

It is a free country. People can do whatever they want, Trump adviser Jason Miller said in response to the moves. But, he added, if President Trump decides to run in 2024, the nomination will be his if you pay attention to the public polls of Republican voters.

Polls show that Trump remains a dominant figure among GOP voters, despite his November loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Republican leaders, including those who might hope to succeed him one day, have been careful to look after his ego and make it clear that they have no intention of challenging his position.

Florida Senator Rick Scott, chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, presented Trump with a new Champion for Freedom Award last weekend, which the group released – with a photo of a smiling, golf-clad Trump holding even a shiny little mug. after the former president attacked Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in a speech laden with profanity.

A day later, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, considered a top candidate for 2024, told The Associated Press that she would not be in the race if Trump ran again.

I wouldn’t introduce myself if President Trump did and I would tell him about it, she said in Orangeburg, South Carolina. It’s something that’s had a good conversation at one point, if that decision is something that needs to be made.

Deference is, in part, a recognition of Trump’s continued power. Even out of the office and without his Twitter megaphone, Trump remains deeply popular with the GOP base and is bolstered by an $ 85 million war chest that can be shared with approved candidates, spent on advertising, and used to fund. travel and pay surveys and consultants.

Trump plans to increase his visibility soon, with aides discussing options for holding rallies as early as late spring or summer. There is a strong enough demand to get President Trump on the road, Miller said.

Many Republicans agree that Trump would move to the front of the pack if he chose to make an offer to become the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms. Yet there is deep skepticism in many corners of the party that Trump will run again.

While those close to him insist he is serious, many see Trump’s continued flirtations as a way to maintain his relevance as he has settled into a comfortable life after the White House. At Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, he is courted by contestants and greeted with applause and standing ovations every time he enters the dining room.

In the meantime, other potential candidates are taking action, even as many of their aides insist their clear goal is to focus on next year’s congressional election and help Republicans take back the election. control of the House and the Senate.

Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, said activity in his state began even earlier this year than in the last two election cycles, with every candidate on his potential 2024 list having already visited or considering to visit the first state on the GOP appointment schedule.

I don’t know anyone – honestly anyone who’s reluctant to go out, he said. Now, some are a little more subtle than others, but that might not necessarily be Donald Trump related. It might just be related to their country style and not wanting to get too far ahead of their skis until they see if they have any traction.

Pompeo, arguably the most aggressive to date, is among those who have spent time in Iowa, as well as New Hampshire, and this past week he spoke to Rabbi Shmuley Boteachs World Values Network in New York, where it was featured on video by the Republican. mega-honorable Miriam Adelson. And on Saturday, he headlined the Palm Beach County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day dinner in Mar-a-Lago with Scott and DeSantis.

DeSantis, who is due for re-election next year, recently hired a senior Republican strategist who served as executive director of the Republican Governors Association. DeSantis also used the race to build a deep fundraising network that could support him if he chooses to run nationwide.

The party, which for a time seemed crippled by division, has become more united in its opposition to Biden, even as Trump continues to train with McConnell and strives to defeat incumbents who voted for his impeachment. Republicans in Congress have found common cause against Bidens’ border policies, voting against his COVID-19 relief bill and pushing for new restrictions on voting, while opposing corporate interference in the debate on voting rights.

I think you would find broad agreement within our party that we need to have a debate on politics, said Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, House Republican No.3, who continues to face to a huge reaction after voting for Trump’s impeachment. We need to talk about politics, she said in an interview with Georgetown University’s Institute for Politics and Public Service last week.

Regardless of Trump’s final decision, his critics and cronies say they see the party’s future as dependent on maintaining their appeal to Trump’s voters, while winning back the suburban voters who abandoned them. last fall.

I think anyone who’s trying to find that magic Trump-plus combination, will continue to appeal to the new voters President Trump has brought into the Republican coalition while bringing back some of the college-educated commuters who have been pushed back. by his antics, Steel said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos