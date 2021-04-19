Connect with us

China Should Be a Land of Fairness and Justice, Says Former Premier Wen Jiabao Apple Daily

China should be a country that stands for fairness, justice and humanity, the country’s former prime minister Wen Jiabao wrote in a recent article that sparked discussion among some on the mainland about the state. current affairs under the leadership of President Xi Jinpings.

Wen, who resigned in 2013, made the remarks in a four-piece series published between late March and this month in Macau-based Jornal Orientacao.

The majority of the series commemorates the life of Mother Wens, Yang Zhiyun, who passed away last December, with the former prime minister discussing how he was shaped by Yang’s teachings and used them in his 28 years. working in China’s supreme power circle.

Wen said her mother taught her to sympathize with the weak and the poor and to stand up against oppression and intimidation.

In my opinion, China must be a country of fairness and justice. He must always respect humanity, the hearts of peoples and the nature of human beings. He must always have youthfulness, freedom and a fighting spirit, Wen wrote in the fourth article published last Thursday.

The article led some in mainland China to wonder how far the country was from Wens’ vision, with some commenting online that the series should be featured on the front page of the national Peoples Daily newspaper. According to some netizens, the articles have already been banned on the mainland social media platform WeChat.

The mention of freedom may have violated mainland censorship rules, Hong Kong-based commentator Willy Lam told Apple Daily. However, Wens ‘articles did not come across as a political attempt to challenge Xis’ leadership, in part because the former prime minister had no real political power now, Lam said.

Wen was relatively liberal-minded among China’s top leaders, and the values ​​discussed in his article reflected the beliefs behind the ten-year leadership under former President Hu Jintao, for whom Wen was prime minister.

It was odd to publish the articles in the Macau Weekly, but it could be intended to avoid potential associations with an attack on the Xis style of governance, Lam added.

It was too early to say whether Wens’ articles were linked to a genuine political campaign to challenge Xi, as the views of former prime ministers did not resonate with mainland mainstream opinion, another veteran China commentator said, Johnny Lau, at Apple Daily. It remains to be seen whether other similar articles or policy measures will follow, he said.

The earliest time for all sectors of the continent, if any, to start taking action to challenge Xi would be early next year before running for another presidential term next October, Lau said. .

