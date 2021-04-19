Politics
Boris Johnson condemns very damaging European Super League
Football clubs that have agreed to join a European Super League “must respond to their supporters” before making the “very damaging” change, the Prime Minister said.
Boris Johnson posted his take on Twitter on Sunday night, criticizing the prospect of six English clubs possibly joining a breakaway continental league.
“Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging to football and we support the football authorities in their action,” said Mr Johnson.
“They would strike at the heart of the national game, and concern fans across the country.
“The clubs involved must respond to their supporters and the wider football community before taking any further action.”
Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City later announced that they had signed on to the plan and will be joined by teams from Italy and Spain.
The upheaval mentioned has been widely criticized by political leaders, including Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.
UEFA, the football associations of England, Spain and Italy, as well as the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A have also spoken out against the decision.
Mr Dowden described the supporters as “the heart of our national sport” and said that any major decision concerning a European league “should have their support”.
“With many fans, we are concerned that this plan could create a closed workshop at the top of our national game,” he said.
“Sustainability, integrity and fair competition are absolutely essential and anything that goes against that is deeply troubling and damaging to football.”
Fan groups, including those linked to Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea, have expressed opposition to the clubs joining a super league.
The Chelsea Supporters ‘Trust said football fans around the world had’ experienced the ultimate betrayal ‘, adding:’ It is a decision of greed to line the pockets of those at the top and it has been taken without consideration. for loyal supporters, our history, our future or the future of football in this country. “
The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) issued a statement calling on owners of Enic clubs to “distance themselves from any rebel groups”.
Labor leader and Arsenal fan Sir Keir Starmer said clubs allegedly involved “should rethink immediately” and added that a non-national league “ignores” supporters.
“This proposal risks closing the door definitively to fans, reducing them to mere spectators and consumers,” he said on Twitter.
Gunners supporter and senior Tory MP Huw Merriman has suggested that teams participating in the rebel competition should be kicked out of the Premier League for this year.
“We could nip it in the bud right away: either these six clubs either disassociate themselves from this idea or immediately kick them out of Premier League competition for this year,” he told The Westminster Hour on BBC Radio 4.
“They will go back soon. It’s dirty, it’s absolutely shameful. It has no respect for the culture of our game… It’s outrageous. And my own club, Arsenal, is one of them: I am absolutely ashamed.
Ghost Sports Minister Alison McGovern – a supporter of Liverpool – demanded that the government “keep its promises: a proper and fan-led review of football governance”.
Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: “It is greed personified, ripping the heart out of the English game, leaving clubs across the country to suffer after a terrible year.
“The consequences of these plans are very large. The government must step in to prevent a handful of greedy wealthy homeowners from destroying the game we all love. “
