I do not “ fail to be famous ”





Former President George W. Bush opposed Donald Trump in a CBS News interview on Sunday, saying he felt “a responsibility to uphold the dignity” of the presidential office.

“I did it then, and I’m doing it now,” Bush told Norah O’Donnell. “And I think it’s unworthy to want to see my name printed all the time. I think it basically sends a signal that I miss being famous and, you know, I want people to see me. Listen to me! And, you know, I don’t. Truly not. “

Without openly criticizing Trump, Bush said he felt humiliated in his time as president. “For me, humility shows an understanding of oneself. It shows a belief in a higher power that is necessary to be an effective leader. And we lacked humility.”

O’Donnell then asked Bush if he was referring to the last four years of the Trump presidency, to which the former president replied, “Yes, absolutely”.

Since his departure in 2009, the former Republican president has focused on painting. His works are now the subject of a new book called Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants. The publication of the book is timely given the current debate over immigration and the Biden administration’s very careful handling of the border issue.

As he told O’Donnell, Bush acknowledged his inability to push through immigration reform during his presidency. In 2006, he said, “America can be both a legal society and a welcoming society.”

“Is this one of the biggest disappointments of your presidency?” O’Donnell asked.

“Yes, it really is,” replied the former president. “I campaigned on immigration reform. I made it clear to voters that this was something I intended to do.”

He also chided the anti-immigrant rhetoric that became part of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

“The problem with the immigration debate is that you can create a lot of fear: they are coming after you,” Bush said. “But this is a nation that is ready to accept the refugees or the injured or the scared, that to me is a great nation. And we are a great nation.”

Bush also said in the CBS interview that he would support a Biden administration path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants if they pass background checks and pay taxes. However, he added: “Whether my own party listens to me or not is another question.”

In January, Bush condemned the deadly riot on the United States Capitol by a crowd of pro-Trump supporters, calling it “sickening and heartbreaking.”

“The insurgency could seriously damage our nation and our reputation,” he said in a statement. “In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed with the election results: our country is more important than the politics of the moment. the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and security. “

Newsweek has reached out to Trump officials for comment.

Former President George W. Bush opposed Donald Trump in a CBS News interview broadcast on Sunday. Above, Bush speaks at the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on July 30, 2020 in Atlanta. Alyssa Pointer-Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images

