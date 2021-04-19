Biden News: Latest updates on Russia and Trump





The White House has warned Russia there will be consequences if Alexei Navalny, a Putin critic, dies in prison, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

It comes after President Joe Biden gave a speech on Russia on Thursday in which he failed to mention the jailed Russian opposition leader, which angered critics. But Mr Sullivan said the White House aims to deal with the issue privately and through diplomatic channels.

John Kerry also apologized for the non-leadership of former President Donald Trumps for his efforts to deal with the climate crisis during his four years as head of the United States.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday Sophy Ridge, Mr. Kerry, the climate envoy for the Biden administration, said the government has been very sorry for the past four years with a president who doesn’t care about science.

Meanwhile, a number of defendants accused of storming the U.S. Capitol in the Jan.6 uprising say they acted as reporters during the incident.

According to the Associated Press, at least eight people accused of attacking the Capitol have claimed they were only there to record the story as journalists or filmmakers – not to incite a deadly insurgency.

This finding follows a review by the PA of court records in nearly 400 cases.

The United States also took a major milestone on Sunday with half of American adults receiving at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Eligibility will be open to Americans aged 16 and older on Monday, Biden said.

Hello and welcome to the live blog The Independents which follows the latest developments in US policy as John Kerry apologizes for the Trump administrations’ non-leadership in efforts to combat climate change.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 12:10

John Kerry has apologized for the non-leadership of former President Donald Trumps in the fight against climate change.

Speaking on Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday today, Mr Kerry, the climate envoy for the Biden administration, said the need to tackle climate change was an extremely urgent matter.

The word urgent is fully applicable to the current crisis that is raging because countries are simply not doing their job, he said.

Even if we did everything we planned to do in the Paris Agreement, Earth’s temperature will rise very significantly, perhaps up to 3.7 degrees or more, Mr Kerry said. And the reason for the real urgency now is because we haven’t done what we told ourselves to do in Paris, it’s actually heading towards 4 degrees or more.

It is more than catastrophic in the consequences on food production, water, habitability in various parts of the planet, melting ice, rising sea levels, warming – all consequences, has he said.

He later apologized for the United States’ contributions to climate change, offering an apology for the past four years to a president who didn’t care about science.

Noting how Mr. Trump had withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement, an international pact on climate change, he said: President Biden has said that the first thing to be done as president is to return; we did and now with this summit we were going to try to bring the nations to the table to do what we need to do to get the job done for future generations.

… This is why we are bringing nations together and sadly the United States has become a country for the past four years under President Trump’s non-leadership, but now we are back and presenting a series of very aggressive initiatives in an attempt to make up for lost time, he said.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 12:15

Conservative lecture ends with mask-engraving event

A two-day conservative health and freedom conference appears to have ended on Saturday night with a Covid-19 mask burn event.

The two-day conference, hosted by Rhema Bible College in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was to end with a “Time to Burn those Masks” ceremony.

He also saw an array of speakers from Donald Trumps, disgraced former national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, as well as Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado and Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibsons’ film The Passion of the Christ.

Learn more about the event here:

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 12:40

Biden vows to raise refugee cap after backlash

President Joe Biden has vowed to lift the Trump-era US record cap on refugee admissions next month after facing backlash following an initial decision to maintain the cap.

Mr Biden had previously said the 15,000 cap remained justified on humanitarian grounds and was otherwise in the national interest.

He said the cap could potentially be raised if the cap is reached before the end of the current budget year.

However, many immigration advocates have expressed outrage at the plan, especially since Mr Biden had pledged to significantly increase the refugee ceiling during his 2020 presidential campaign.

On Saturday, Biden reconsidered his plans, saying he would increase the number of refugee admissions.

The president made the wish while addressing reporters after a round of golf in Wilmington, Delaware.

The problem was that the refugee side was working on the crisis that ended at the border with young people, he said. We couldn’t do two things at the same time. But now we are going to increase the number.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 12:53

Japanese Prime Minister asks US manufacturer Pfizer for additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has asked US drug maker Pfizer Inc for additional supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine to help speed up the country’s vaccination program.

The request came after Mr Suga held talks with President Joe Biden at the White House, with the Japanese leader apparently calling Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla at the end of his trip.

Today Taro Kono, a minister overseeing vaccinations, told a Japanese TV show that a deal was almost done, according to the Associated Press.

Mr Suga is said to have asked Mr Bourla to provide additional supplies of the Covid vaccine to help Japan meet the goal of seeing all eligible recipients receive doses by September.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 1:04 PM

Most Americans Want to End Lifetime Supreme Court Appointments, Poll Finds

Most Americans want to end lifelong appointments to US Supreme Court justices, an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters showed.

In the national poll, which was conducted Thursday and Friday and saw 1,003 adult US residents polled, 63 percent were in favor of the term or age limit for Supreme Court justices.

Another 22 percent said they were opposed to any limit, while the rest said they had no opinion.

The poll also found that only 38% would be in favor of expanding the court with the addition of four more judges, while 42% said they would be against such a decision and the rest were unsure.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 1:30 PM

Trump supporters who stormed Capitol use reporters’ defense

Some of the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January have sought to defend their actions by claiming to have acted as reporters during the incident.

According to the Associated Press, at least eight people accused of attacking the building said they were only present at the event to record the story as journalists or filmmakers, and not to help incite to a murderous insurrection.

This finding follows a review by the PA of court records in nearly 400 cases.

The insurgency resulted in the death of five people, including a police officer.

Hundreds of injured have also been recorded in connection with the event.

One defendant, Shawn Witzemann, claimed he was inside the Capitol building as part of his live video broadcast work during the protests.

I am looking for the truth. I speak to the sources. I document. I make comments. That’s all a reporter is, Mr. Witzemann told a New Mexico TV station after his April 6 arrest.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 13:50

The United States and China pledge to tackle the climate crisis with the seriousness and urgency it demands

The United States and China have agreed to work with other countries to address the climate crisis.

The two countries, which are known as the world’s two biggest polluters, struck the deal last week during talks in Shanghai between US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.

The United States and China are determined to cooperate with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be treated with the seriousness and urgency it demands, said a joint statement released by the US State Department.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 2:20 PM

White House warns of consequences of Navalny’s death

President Joe Bidens’ national security adviser said the United States had warned Russia that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had died in prison.

Speaking today on CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Sullivan said the White House has issued a strong warning to Russia.

Navalny, 44, almost died in August 2020 after being poisoned with the chemical agent Nerge Novichock.

He accused President Vladimir Putin of being behind the incident, a claim the Kremlin denied.

He was jailed in February on charges of embezzlement and has remained in detention since.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 2:52 PM

Sullivan says Biden pledged to raise US refugee cap

President Joe Biden has pledged to raise the US refugee admission ceiling, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Mr Sullivan said Mr Biden would keep his vow on Saturday to raise the cap after being criticized for initially deciding to keep it at its all-time low of 15,000 entries.

The low cap was introduced under former President Donald Trump and Mr. Biden initially pledged in his election campaign to raise the cap.

On Saturday, Mr Biden said he would follow through and raise the cap, although it was not clear how high.

Yet Mr. Sullivan said: He is determined on this and he will follow it.

Chantal Da SilvaApril 18, 2021 3:13 PM

