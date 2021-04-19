China’s intimidation and its endless pursuit of ideological conformity

Of H&M at Nike, from global Airlines companies at Hotel chains, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has long used its nascent position in the global economy to pressure foreign companies to become messengers of its authoritarian ideology. Phone corporate bullying has forced international brands from various sectors of beauty, travel, entertainment, sport and more to give up their freedoms of opinion and expression and to remain complicit in mass atrocities against human rights simply to stay in the good graces of the CCP and to have unhindered access to the Chinese market.

There are many long-arm bullying tactics of the Chinese Communist Party, all of which are aimed at advancing the CCP’s agenda in its endless pursuit of ideological conformity. In addition to corporate bullying, there is another form of bullying that deserves more attention and that is the intimidation of foreign activists by holding their families and loved ones hostage.

Widespread human rights violations, discrimination and marginalization of the Uyghur people carried out by the CCP in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region have continued for decades. In recent years, the CCP’s abuses have escalated dramatically, turning the Uyghur region into an open-air prison and dystopian surveillance state where freedoms have become non-existent for the Uyghur people. Between 1 and 3 million Uyghurs in the region, as well as Kazakhs, Tajiks and other ethnic minorities, have been separated from their families and arbitrarily detained in the mass network of internment camps in China. They are subjected to mental and bodily torture, sterilization, political indoctrination courses and forced labor. As the CCP continues its genocide campaign in Xinjiang, Uyghur activists from the diaspora abroad are taking matters into their own hands and denouncing the relentless persecution of their people. According to Uyghur activist Jewher IlhamEvery Uyghur person in the diaspora has at least one of their family members locked up in a Chinese prison or sent to a re-education camp.

As the Chinese regime uses its position in the global economy to silence foreign companies, it is holding families and loved ones hostage to suffocate and punish people living in democratic countries in retaliation for their activism. On April 9, the CCP published a press release with videos featuring relatives of Uyghur activists in the diaspora. In the videos, relatives apparently echoed the CCP’s propaganda and testified against relatives abroad, accusing them of concocting rumors and engaging in criminal activity. Based on the CCPs’ history of forced confessions and forced testimony, these interviews were probably highly manipulated, staged and filmed under duress. In addition to these videos, the press release smeared Gulchehra Hoja, an American citizen and renowned Radio Free Asia journalist of Uyghur descent, by falsely accusing her of join [a] terrorist organization.

The CCP’s main message to foreign activists in these videos is clear: Your families in China are our hostages. If you don’t stop your activism, we can easily harm your family to punish you.

Chinese regimes of intimidating families and loved ones in order to silence dissent and demand ideological respect are not new. This dates back to the 1960s during the Cultural Revolution, when the regime coerced and encouraged family members, even children, to spy on each other and to denounce their own blood relatives if they observed anti-acts. -revolutionaries, ultimately sowing deep mistrust. between communities and families. This tactic has evolved over time, becoming another example of how the Chinese government increasingly tries to control business outside its own borders.

Prominent examples from recent years include intimidate Tibetans in exile to remain silent to ensure the safety of their loved ones, by threatening the family of Chinese dissident artist Badiucao in order to shut down its 2018 exhibition in Hong Kong, releasing proof of life videos in which relatives are forced to lie about their well-being in China and secret convictions on trumped up charges, as in the case of Gulshan Abbas, sister of Uyghur activist Rushan Abbas.

Having paid attention to the CCP’s intimidation tactics over the past decades, many Hong Kong people who fled the city, like pro-democracy activist in exile Nathan Law, have taken the heartbreaking decision to cut all ties with their family and loved ones in order to best protect them as they continue their advocacy abroad.

Such intimidation tactics are expected to intensify, especially since July 1, 2021, the centenary of the CCP, a milestone in the achievement of President Xi Jinpings. Chinese dream and the approach of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. By militarizing their economic and political influence, the grip of the regimes will only tighten in order to continue to control the narrative of the party and the world image.

Despite these threats, Uyghurs living abroad remain committed to upholding the freedom of Uyghurs to share their stories with global information platforms at testifying before the US Congress and talk to international conferences. The US government as well as democracies around the world, civil society and international businesses must stand in solidarity with these courageous dissidents and take strong action to hold the CCP accountable for its blatant abuses and intimidation tactics. After all, these activists are not doing anything wrong, they are simply exercising their fundamental freedoms.

Jenny Wang is a strategic advisor at the Human Rights Foundation (@hrf) and co-author of HRF’s new report on corporate intimidation and censorship in China athrf.org.